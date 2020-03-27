Rosario Dawson relishes being the lead on new TV drama

Dawson: We have a lot more work to do, especially when you talk about the Latinx community, because we over-index online, we over-consume everything ... we're the largest minority in the country. ... The power is there — it's being recognized. But right now, it's mostly just being commodified and like taken in as a consumer sort of perspective and what we're really needing to (do is) push back.

Dawson: This year, and that’s something Cory and I talk about actually quite a lot, is just how critical, and I think we’re seeing that on a regular basis, just how critical it is to have representation that’s actually repetitive of this nation in Congress and in the Senate. And so for me, that’s probably my biggest focus now that he’s no longer the front runner that I can support in the presidential race ... But for me, more — not more than that — but I think, in equal terms, but in a sense more because it only happens every 10 years, is the census. That is something that is, I think, really, really critical. And we're going to see a lot of fervor around this presidential election, but we're not hearing nearly enough about the census. ... So that's something that I'm really pushing for.