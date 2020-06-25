Sarah Ramos embraces inner-fan by recreating famous scenes

“Somebody told me and my mom that we could hire a publicist to go to more premieres. And I was just like, ‘Done.’ I had no sense of what a publicist actually did. I was just like, ‘I need to be at more of these, more red carpets, more free popcorn and more early screenings of movies.’ And that is really where I would get pictures with celebrities.” (Some of those photos are posted to her Instagram account.)

Ramos used to keep her inner-fan a secret but making so-called quarantscenes has helped her to think differently.

“I’ve had moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, I can’t really be a fan. You won’t take me seriously if I’m a fan.’ But I've really come around to the other side of that where I feel like everyone in this industry got into it because we were fans of other people. And remembering that keeps it fun and exciting," she said.

Ramos gets help behind-the-scenes, too. Her hairdresser has lent his collection of wigs to use during quarantine, which she calls “game-changing.” Her fiance, director Matt Spicer, also helps out when needed, like tipping her off on where to find an orange jumpsuit to film an upcoming quarantscene of “Legally Blonde.”