Soaring above the Windy City: New series explores 'Chicago from the Air'

Through the years, Geoffrey Baer has explored Chicago in many different ways. He's introduced television viewers to the city via its neighborhoods, waterways, parks, the "L" and more.

Now, fans of Baer's shows can enjoy a new offering from the TV host. "Chicago from the Air" will debut at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on WTTW-Channel 11. A companion website will also be featured at wttw.com/air.

"This was an idea we came up with much quicker than usual," Baer said, during a recent telephone interview. The show is the brainchild of Baer and producer/director Eddie Griffin.

"We came up with the idea after the pandemic," the host said. Baer added they were looking for something to do that would coincide with the rules of social distancing.

So, they chose a drone to film this new show.

"Shooting with a drone is the ultimate in social distancing," Baer said.

Many of Baer's shows are filmed over almost a seven month to a year period. In light of the current social situation this one took only slightly more than a few months to create.

Baer said "Chicago from the Air" provides a unique form of "storytelling."