Soaring above the Windy City: New series explores 'Chicago from the Air'

Through the years, Geoffrey Baer has explored Chicago in many different ways. He's introduced television viewers to the city via its neighborhoods, waterways, parks, the "L" and more.
Now, fans of Baer's shows can enjoy a new offering from the TV host. "Chicago from the Air" will debut at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on WTTW-Channel 11. A companion website will also be featured at wttw.com/air.
"This was an idea we came up with much quicker than usual," Baer said, during a recent telephone interview. The show is the brainchild of Baer and producer/director Eddie Griffin.
"We came up with the idea after the pandemic," the host said. Baer added they were looking for something to do that would coincide with the rules of social distancing.
So, they chose a drone to film this new show.
"Shooting with a drone is the ultimate in social distancing," Baer said.
Many of Baer's shows are filmed over almost a seven month to a year period. In light of the current social situation this one took only slightly more than a few months to create.
Baer said "Chicago from the Air" provides a unique form of "storytelling."
"It gave us exciting and different ways to look at the region," he said.
In "Chicago from the Air," which Baer wrote and narrates, viewers will see a variety of places from a different and sweeping perspective. Included in the show are aerial looks at the enormous Thornton Quarry, the Calumet River, Jackson Park, Grant Park, Baha'i Temple in Wilmette, abandoned rail lines, streets that were once Native American trails and other landmarks and sites.
"Most aerial shows are done in a helicopter," Baer said, adding this show was interesting to produce using a drone as it can give very unique and detailed shots.
"The drone is a little tool that can fly around like a daredevil," Baer said, with a laugh. The perspective from the drone, Baer explained, can really amplify a story.
"There are things you can see from the air that aren't appreciated from the ground," he said. Baer said he learned so much more about Chicago by doing this show.
Baer was particularly interested in the drone's shooting of Thornton Quarry.
"I love Thornton Quarry. I first did a show about Thornton Quarry about 20 years ago," he said. The drone's shots of the dramatic 450-foot deep quarry are thrilling and almost heart-stopping, he added.
For Baer, who said he's always been interested in architecture, seeing the city via shots from a drone are fascinating.
"Drones can orbit around architectural features of buildings," he said.
Baer is usually seen often in his shows but in "Chicago from the Air," he said he's only seen in two places since his primary role for this show was as narrator.
The host said he hopes viewers will learn much more about Chicago, its buildings, landmarks and historic sites through the show.
ELOISE VALADEZ-My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!