Streaming platforms offer shows for battling cabin fever

“Justified” takes its cue from “Fire in the Hole,” a short story from acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Elmore Leonard, who found success with big screen adaptations of his works such as “Get Shorty,” “Jackie Brown” and “Out of Sight.” The 78 episodes that make up “Justified” stay loyal to Elmore’s style, both in dialogue and plots, which add layers of complexity within its characters and wide-veering twists and turns to put the show above most other recent cops vs. criminal shows.

It doesn’t hurt with Walter Goggins as “Justified’s” main bad guy Crowder. Proven to many with roles on “The Shield,” “The Hateful Eight” to “The Righteous Gemstones,” to name just a few, Goggins’ portrayal of the ruthless, yet conflicted Crowder is one for the ages. Olyphant as Givens and Joelle Carter as the torn-between Ava Crowder are also masterful.

While set in modern-day rural Wyoming, “Longmire” comes closest when compared to “Justified” to the “Western” vein. Sherriff Walt Longmire is as old school as they come: loyal (mostly) to the letter of the law and, save for a very small handful of friends and family, a lone wolf. Robert Taylor, a longtime favorite with audiences in the U.K. and his Australian homeland, is stellar as Longmire.