Streaming platforms offer shows for battling cabin fever

“Justified”
Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Joelle Carter
Six seasons, 78 episodes
Original air dates: 2010-2015
All seasons streaming on Hulu
“Longmire”
Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Philips
Six Seasons, 63 episodes
Original air dates: 2012-2017
All seasons streaming on Netflix
Raylan Givens and Walt Longmire, the respective protagonists on “Justified” and “Longmire,” both wear cowboy hats. By no means, though, should these two shows be considered westerns, at least in the traditional sense.
Givens, portrayed by Timothy Olyphant in “Justified,” is a U.S. Marshal reassigned against his wishes from Miami to his old Eastern Kentucky stomping grounds. In weeding out crime and corruption, Givens locks horns with longtime acquaintance Boyd Crowder, ex-girlfriend turned nemesis’ paramour Ava Crowder, and his longtime ne’er do well father, Arlo.
“Justified” takes its cue from “Fire in the Hole,” a short story from acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Elmore Leonard, who found success with big screen adaptations of his works such as “Get Shorty,” “Jackie Brown” and “Out of Sight.” The 78 episodes that make up “Justified” stay loyal to Elmore’s style, both in dialogue and plots, which add layers of complexity within its characters and wide-veering twists and turns to put the show above most other recent cops vs. criminal shows.
It doesn’t hurt with Walter Goggins as “Justified’s” main bad guy Crowder. Proven to many with roles on “The Shield,” “The Hateful Eight” to “The Righteous Gemstones,” to name just a few, Goggins’ portrayal of the ruthless, yet conflicted Crowder is one for the ages. Olyphant as Givens and Joelle Carter as the torn-between Ava Crowder are also masterful.
While set in modern-day rural Wyoming, “Longmire” comes closest when compared to “Justified” to the “Western” vein. Sherriff Walt Longmire is as old school as they come: loyal (mostly) to the letter of the law and, save for a very small handful of friends and family, a lone wolf. Robert Taylor, a longtime favorite with audiences in the U.K. and his Australian homeland, is stellar as Longmire.
“Longmire’s” center is a challenge to hold; along with no small amount of murders and corruption to reconcile, Longmire struggles to keep the peace between the county folk in his charge as well as contend with the nearby Indian reservation, which has laws and orders that often run counter to Longmire’s jurisdiction.
It’s those closest to him, though, that bring out the best – or stave off the worst – in the sheriff. This includes longtime friend Lou Diamond Phillips as longtime friend Henry Standing Bear, Cassidy Freeman as daughter Cady Longmire and, most notably Katee Sackhoff, who shines as Longmire’s deputy, Vic Moretti.
For those whose tastes lean towards westerns from way back when, “Longmire” will be the better choice of the two. Viewers seeking edgier fare with near poetic prose will find plenty to appreciate with “Justified.” Neither show disappoints.
