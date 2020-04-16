Streaming services have answer to cabin fever

Olafsson’s partner on the force and as “Trapped’s” moral center is fellow officer Hinrika Kristjánsdóttir, who is brilliantly brought to life by Ilmur Kristjansdottir. Both thesps are allowed to bring depth to their characters.

Nina Dogg Filippusdottir co-stars as Olafsson’s estranged wife in “Trapped” but is front and center in “The Valhalla Murders,” which was released to acclaim in Iceland late last year before becoming the first Icelandic series to stream on Netflix.

Filippusdottir stars in “Valhalla” as Kata Eligsson, a detective who follows the murders of several middle aged and elderly folk to a long closed boys’ home where its young inhabitants were subjected to truly lurid actions by its staff. Reinforcement from Norway is brought in in the form of a profiler, Detective Arnar, and the suspects and body count increase from there.

As with many serialized crime whodunits, the masterminds behind the crime come as a surprise at the conclusion of “Valhalla’s” eight episode run which, as a whole, makes for an enjoyable and well-crafted binge. Both Filippusdottir and Bjorn Thors, as Arnar, are terrific to watch, both solving crimes together and dealing with matters on their respective home fronts.