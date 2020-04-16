Streaming services have answer to cabin fever

Every week, until a sense of normalcy is restored, we will be providing “Cabin Fever Essentials,” all of which can be viewed on major streaming platforms.
“Trapped”
Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ilmur Kristjansdottir
Two seasons, 20 episodes
Original air dates, 2016, 2019
All seasons streaming on Amazon Prime
“The Valhalla Murders”
One season, 10 episodes
Nina Dogg Filippusdottir, Bjorn Thors
Original post date: March 13
Streaming on Netflix
Olafur Darri Olafsson is a burly, bearded Iceland-based thesp whose CV on this side of the pond includes supporting roles on “True Detective’s” inaugural season, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grinderwald” and a co-starring role on “NOS4A2,” whose second season premieres on AMC in June. As detective Andri Olafsson in his homeland’s noir thriller “Trapped,” Olaffson gives a performance in league with our Bryan Cranston, Jeff Daniels and Sterling K. Browns.
Set in a small town northeast of Reykjavik, Olaffson and his three-member police force are forced into action when a mutilated corpse is pulled from a river in “Trapped’s” first season. Diligence to solve the crimes – and any crimes that follow - comes slow and assistance from Reykjavik law enforcement is slow to follow as a result of a torrential storm. Weather is not a factor for the threesome in the second season. A deadly combination of dark family secrets, shady politics and extreme right wing sentiment trap all involved on an existential level as harmful as any blizzard.
Olafsson’s partner on the force and as “Trapped’s” moral center is fellow officer Hinrika Kristjánsdóttir, who is brilliantly brought to life by Ilmur Kristjansdottir. Both thesps are allowed to bring depth to their characters.
Nina Dogg Filippusdottir co-stars as Olafsson’s estranged wife in “Trapped” but is front and center in “The Valhalla Murders,” which was released to acclaim in Iceland late last year before becoming the first Icelandic series to stream on Netflix.
Filippusdottir stars in “Valhalla” as Kata Eligsson, a detective who follows the murders of several middle aged and elderly folk to a long closed boys’ home where its young inhabitants were subjected to truly lurid actions by its staff. Reinforcement from Norway is brought in in the form of a profiler, Detective Arnar, and the suspects and body count increase from there.
As with many serialized crime whodunits, the masterminds behind the crime come as a surprise at the conclusion of “Valhalla’s” eight episode run which, as a whole, makes for an enjoyable and well-crafted binge. Both Filippusdottir and Bjorn Thors, as Arnar, are terrific to watch, both solving crimes together and dealing with matters on their respective home fronts.
While the verdict is still out on a second “Valhalla” season, there’s enough foundation here to work with for future tales and the talents of both thesps. A third season for “Trapped” is in the works. Both shows are great departures for those whose crime TV is usually fed by the Dick Wolfs and Mark Gordons of the world, and the Icelandic backdrop is undeniably amazing, especially for any urban, suburban or rural flatlander looking for a change of scenery.