Streaming shows: West Side Theatre Guild presents virtual programs

West Side Theatre Guild in Gary has a roster of entertaining programming on the virtual agenda beginning today.
"We want to let the people know what West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG) has available with a variety of programming," said Mark Spencer, director of WSTG and producer and director of the virtual programs.
Spencer said there will be assorted shows to watch including everything from interviews with Jackie and Tito Jackson to a spotlight on business and streaming of a dance revue. It all kicks off today at 7 p.m. with a Spring Revue from WSTG via its WSTG-TV channel.
"We're trying to have regular programming (on the station) so that it will be a destination for those who support and follow us," said Spencer.
Most of the programming, especially the interview segments, have been filmed in WSTG's new TV studio on the premises of the school.
"The programs are also a celebration of our 25th year of existence," he said.
In February, WSTG also presented programs in honor of Black History Month.
Through the shows presented in honor of Black History Month, Spencer said it was important to celebrate, honor and have pride in the "excellence of the performers (and history makers) who have come before us."
After tonight's programming debuts, Spencer said people can watch the shows in an on demand format through most of the summer.
To tune in tonight, go to https://youtu.be/CHD7-d7ymqA.
In a past interview, Spencer said "I always want to thank the community for their continued support. "Our audiences have been wonderful all these years."
More than 15,000 people saw WSTG's virtual "Lyrics" show last December. Spencer said the virtual programs have been favorably received.
The following programs will be presented virtually beginning today. Here's today's schedule:
• WSTG Spring Revue at 7 p.m.
• ECIER Foundation kids show "Our Future" with host Jamey Jones featuring ABC-7's Val Warner from "Windy City Live" at 7:30 p.m.
• "A Day in The District" with Chelsea Whittington, featuring an interview with Jackie and Tito Jackson at 8 p.m.
• "Spotlight on Business" with Chuck Hughes featuring Ken Iwama, the new chancellor of IU Northwest at 8:30 p.m.
• West Side Leadership Academy Athletic Department University Commit press conference hosted by Coach Biggs at 9 p.m.
• WSTG Dance Department's Dance Concert at 9:30 p.m.