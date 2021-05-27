Streaming shows: West Side Theatre Guild presents virtual programs

West Side Theatre Guild in Gary has a roster of entertaining programming on the virtual agenda beginning today.

"We want to let the people know what West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG) has available with a variety of programming," said Mark Spencer, director of WSTG and producer and director of the virtual programs.

Spencer said there will be assorted shows to watch including everything from interviews with Jackie and Tito Jackson to a spotlight on business and streaming of a dance revue. It all kicks off today at 7 p.m. with a Spring Revue from WSTG via its WSTG-TV channel.

"We're trying to have regular programming (on the station) so that it will be a destination for those who support and follow us," said Spencer.

Most of the programming, especially the interview segments, have been filmed in WSTG's new TV studio on the premises of the school.

"The programs are also a celebration of our 25th year of existence," he said.

In February, WSTG also presented programs in honor of Black History Month.