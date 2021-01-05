Ted Danson and Holly Hunter combine for comedy 'Mr. Mayor'

When they all reunited, a TV set designed for a fast-paced, whacky comedy now had real-world boundaries — face masks and shields, social distancing, daily COVID-19 tests and van rides that held only one actor.

“It’s all very different. They’re a little bit sad, a little bit lonely because the kids don’t get to rush into the playground and embrace each other because we’re so happy to be working,” Danson said.

“The first day or two, it’s weird. And then all of a sudden you get used to the new normal,” he added. "After years of doing this, when they say ‘Action!’ and you’ve taken the masks all off, it comes back.”

But Danson is quick to put it in perspective. “It’s tricky as actors to talk about sacrifices,” he said. “We came back after nine months of the pandemic where the whole world saw who the heroes were, who the celebrities really were, who the people were that really, truly put their lives on the line."

The time off might actually have helped the show, giving the cast time to digest the rat-a-tat scripts, which are stocked with Carlock and Fey's astute cultural observations and sometimes absurdist flights of fancy.

“It’s practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice before you show up so that those words can come trippingly off your tongue,” said Danson. “You have to play the music and you have to play Tina and Robert's music.”

