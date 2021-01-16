Trailblazing TV, YouTube channels keep village residents in the know

As the shift to streaming TV services continues to pick up steam, the Village of Tinley Park can argue that it was well out ahead of the trend.
With Tinley Park Television (Tinley TV for short), a municipal TV station (airing on Comcast Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99) and the Tinley TV YouTube channel (which shares much of the same programming), the Village has been providing localized news and entertainment to the community for almost two decades.
The idea for a municipal TV station goes even further back than that, in large part due to the efforts of the Village’s Community Resources Commission (CRC, now known as the Marketing Commission) and its late chairwoman Reta Brudd. After MetroVision, the only production studio in town at the time, decided to leave in the early 1980s, donating its equipment and training, the CRC took on the task of producing a program called “Discover Tinley.”
After several early moves to the Tinley Park High School, the Public Works building and half of a floor at the old Village Hall on 173rd Street, the studio has found a permanent home in the former P.A.W.S. building at 183rd Street and 80th Avenue. Renovations created a space complete with an editing room, a green screen and a soundproof recording room that the Marketing Department uses for its production needs. It is from this studio that much of the programming on Tinley TV originates, says public information coordinator Jason Freeman, who was hired in 2013 to help expand the station and reach more residents. Enter the YouTube channel.
“YouTube is free, popular and relatively easy to manage, and it provided another way to get quality programming out to our residents — many of whom don’t watch TV and get their news and entertainment solely from social media platforms,” Freeman explains.
Much of the programming on the over-the-air station and the YouTube channel comprises village meetings – including the village board, the committee of the whole, the plan commission and all individual committees. Other popular content includes footage of special events, including the annual Boo Bash, the Irish Parade, the Holiday Happenings and the Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies. It also offers public service announcements from village departments. Most of the content on Tinley TV is produced in-house by Freeman, marketing director Donna Framke and community engagement coordinator Nichole Gardiner with the help of a team of volunteers, who pitch in on everything from scripting and filming to editing and uploading/scheduling.
“Our volunteers are fantastic and, truth be told, we couldn’t do a lot of what we do without their help and expertise,” Freeman says.
And while it may never reach the popularity or cultural cache of Disney+ or Netflix, Freeman believes Tinley TV, which is funded by the village’s hotel/motel tax, is a key piece of the puzzle for getting valuable information to residents. From social media outlets to the village website (www.tinleypark.org) to community emails, he says, it’s all about keeping everyone informed and entertained.
“There are certain people who prefer to read their news, and others who prefer to have it delivered to them,” he explains. “With Tinley TV and our other outlets, we have the means to provide for both.”