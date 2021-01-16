Trailblazing TV, YouTube channels keep village residents in the know

As the shift to streaming TV services continues to pick up steam, the Village of Tinley Park can argue that it was well out ahead of the trend.

With Tinley Park Television (Tinley TV for short), a municipal TV station (airing on Comcast Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99) and the Tinley TV YouTube channel (which shares much of the same programming), the Village has been providing localized news and entertainment to the community for almost two decades.

The idea for a municipal TV station goes even further back than that, in large part due to the efforts of the Village’s Community Resources Commission (CRC, now known as the Marketing Commission) and its late chairwoman Reta Brudd. After MetroVision, the only production studio in town at the time, decided to leave in the early 1980s, donating its equipment and training, the CRC took on the task of producing a program called “Discover Tinley.”