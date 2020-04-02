Watch "Fringe' on streaming services to battle cabin fever

Every week, until a sense of normalcy is restored, we will be providing Cabin Fever Essentials, all of which can be viewed on major streaming platforms.
“Fringe”
Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Jasika Nicole
Five seasons, 100 episodes
Original air dates: 2008-2013
All seasons streaming on Amazon Prime
The goal was 100 episodes. That was – and continues to be – the requirement for any network television show to have a shot at a post-life syndicate. The cult favorite “Fringe” hit that mark by the hairs of its otherworldly chin, but landed on The Science Channel which, while fitting given the show’s context, was hardly a destination for channel surfers looking for a binge.
Then again – and with more than a half dozen years hindsight – “Fringe” was an uphill battle for its creators, ratings and timeslot-wise, for nearly all of its five-year run. It was too “out there” for many a network prime-time viewer and, arguably, too sophisticated for its time (2008-13) and place (Fox). Jump seven years in time and “Fringe” remains the gold standard in small screen science fiction in the 21st Century.
The premise when “Fringe” debuted in 2008 was simple: an FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) partners with mad scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble) and his son, Peter (Joshua Jackson) to solve supernatural happenings and phenomena in the present day. To Fox’s credit, show creators J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci appear to have received free reign: take “The X-Files” “monster of the week,” inject it with steroids and the hallucinogens the elder Bishop regularly ingested, and you have the first season.
As with “The X-Files,” several big picture threads and subplots weave their way through “Fringe’s” inaugural season and provides a foundation for the following three seasons, which are amongst the most innovative to air on non-cable television.
The long-game twists and turns, which involve alternate universes, time jumps, and no small supply of gadgetry, overtake the weekly mysteries and add a depth of character to Dunham and the Bishops rarely seen in sci fi TV. Post-Fringe” serials such as “Orphan Black” to “The Handmaid’s Tale” to “Man in the High Castle” found comfortable homes achieving this balance and depth on cable or streaming networks. Each certainly owes a tip of the hat to Abrams and Co. for breaking this unchartered terrain.
Torv is magnificent as Dunlop (and precedes “Orphan’s” Tatiana Malsany by playing four variations on her character) and Jackson’s role as the younger Bishop will have viewers of a certain age forgetting he was once “Dawson Creek’s” Pacey. But it’s Noble as mad scientist Bishop who steals the show here in what is arguably the most overlooked small screen performance in any genre over the course of the last dozen years.
It can be argued that “Fringe” stumbled in the last lap of their 100 episode marathon but course corrected to wrap the series up on a high note. Regardless, there are rewards aplenty to those who follow episode to episode without a lapse. It will also be apparent that “Fringe” was ahead of its time by the same leaps and bounds it took regularly through universes and decades.
