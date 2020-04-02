Watch "Fringe' on streaming services to battle cabin fever

As with “The X-Files,” several big picture threads and subplots weave their way through “Fringe’s” inaugural season and provides a foundation for the following three seasons, which are amongst the most innovative to air on non-cable television.

The long-game twists and turns, which involve alternate universes, time jumps, and no small supply of gadgetry, overtake the weekly mysteries and add a depth of character to Dunham and the Bishops rarely seen in sci fi TV. Post-Fringe” serials such as “Orphan Black” to “The Handmaid’s Tale” to “Man in the High Castle” found comfortable homes achieving this balance and depth on cable or streaming networks. Each certainly owes a tip of the hat to Abrams and Co. for breaking this unchartered terrain.

Torv is magnificent as Dunlop (and precedes “Orphan’s” Tatiana Malsany by playing four variations on her character) and Jackson’s role as the younger Bishop will have viewers of a certain age forgetting he was once “Dawson Creek’s” Pacey. But it’s Noble as mad scientist Bishop who steals the show here in what is arguably the most overlooked small screen performance in any genre over the course of the last dozen years.

It can be argued that “Fringe” stumbled in the last lap of their 100 episode marathon but course corrected to wrap the series up on a high note. Regardless, there are rewards aplenty to those who follow episode to episode without a lapse. It will also be apparent that “Fringe” was ahead of its time by the same leaps and bounds it took regularly through universes and decades.

