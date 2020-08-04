WEtv to honor Tamar Braxton's request to end future work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEtv will honor Tamar Braxton’s request to end future work together, but the network expects to premiere the singer’s reality show next month.

The network wished Braxton “nothing but the best” in a statement Monday. Her reality series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was expected to premiere last week, but the show has been postponed to Sept. 10.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the statement said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.”

Braxton’s request to end her future working relationship with WEtv comes after police confirmed they responded to a medical emergency July 16 at the downtown Los Angeles high rise that she calls home. She wrote about her career demands on the reality series being “excessive and unfair” in a recent social media post.

The R&B singer posted a lengthy message that she was grateful for her boyfriend David Adefeso who found her “lifeless” in her home. She did not provide details about her hospitalization.

A representative for Braxton had no comment on the matter.