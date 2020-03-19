What to stream while battling quarantine cabin fever

Olivia Colman, who took home an Oscar last year for her performance in "The Favourite" and has won raves as both Queen Elizabeth in the current season of Netflix’ “The Queen” and as Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s nemesis on Amazon’s “Fleabag,” is Miller. Her performance here is the stuff of legend. Tennant, a former “Dr. Who” who turned heads as Kilgraves on Netflix “Jessica Jones,” and Jodie Whittaker, the current “Dr. Who” who plays the boy’s mother, also turn in career-highlighting performances here.

Note: Do not, under any conditions, look for spoilers for this: The finales, especially the first season’s, are gut punches.

Like “Broadchurch,” “Happy Valley” is set in a small town, this time in northern England, where Sgt. Catherine Cawood is on the case of a kidnapping, which has connections to a tragedy in her personal life.

Both Sarah Lancashire, who plays Cawood, and Siobhan Finneran, who co-star as Cawood’s sister, are institutions in their homeland.