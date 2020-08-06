'Who's the Boss?' gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A brand new life is ahead for the vintage sitcom "Who's the Boss?” and its devoted fans.

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their father-daughter roles for a sequel that's in the works at Sony Pictures Television, the studio said Tuesday.

The original series created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter ran from 1984 to 1992 and was a hit for ABC, if not a critical darling. A total of 196 episodes aired over its eight seasons.

The modern-day reboot revolves around Danza's Tony Micelli, a former ballplayer and now retired housekeeper, and Milano's Samantha. The daughter lives in the home where the original series was set and is a single mother, Sony said.

Veteran producer Norman Lear, part of the remake of his original series “One Day at a Time,” is among the “Who's the Boss?” producers, as are Danza and Milano.

The new comedy “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020,” in line with Lear's shows, Sony said in a statement.