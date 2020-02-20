'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' finds heart, song in tragedy

There’s choreography along with the vocals, invisible to all but the bewildered Zoey. But the burden turns into a gift when she gains entry to the thoughts of her dad, who is incapacitated with an illness like that of Winsberg’s father. Peter Gallaghand and Mary Steenburgen play Zoey's parents, Mitch and Maggie, with Lauren Graham as her boss.

Musicals are familiar turf for Winsberg. He wrote the book for “First Date,” which was on Broadway in 2013-14, and sold three other music-centered TV pilots to networks that didn’t make it to series. But creating what are essentially a dozen musical productions on a tight schedule proved logistically daunting, he said, even with unwavering network support.

“We have eight days to shoot episodes, and we do somewhere between five and six musical numbers an episode,” he said, all within strict creative rules. “We didn't want them to feel like music videos. We didn't want to make them feel like fantasy numbers, where the lighting and the costumes and everything change and with people singing directly at the camera."

Instead, the goal was to create “an external expression of the person's internal wants and desires,” Winsberg said. “So, in a way, it’s an extension of the comedy or the drama that’s happening in the scene. It’s not just a musical number for a musical number’s sake."