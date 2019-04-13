Temple Israel invites public to interfaith peace and justice seder

Temple Israel in Gary's Miller neighborhood invites people of all faiths from all across Northwest Indiana to attend its Interfaith Peace & Justice Seder Sunday.
The synagogue at 601 Montgomery St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood will host the Passover holiday at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28th.
"This celebration of the liberation of the Israelites from Egypt has a timeless message and is a meaningful interfaith community event in our region. The themes of this year's Seder are Peace, Justice, Liberation, and Freedom," Temple Israel said in a press release. "The event will feature Rabbi Robin Damsky (Temple Israel's first female rabbi), musicians from several community congregations, a participatory Seder service, and a Passover meal. Local clergy of various faiths will be present and contribute texts or prayers that will broaden everyone's perspective and deepen everyone's understanding of the meaning of the Seder."
Clergy also will read from Temple Israel's custom Haggadah.
"In these deeply troubled and worrisome times, the efforts of interfaith communities are extraordinarily important to our congregations as well as to our community and our world," Temple Israel said. "Temple Israel is a place of prayer and a home of Jewish learning and enlightenment. It is the only Jewish institution left in Gary and has remained for more than 109 years. Social Justice has always been an important part of Temple Israel’s mission and we are involved in various local and international causes. Interfaith activities are a significant aspect of our Temple through services, adult education programs, and community outreach."
At the Seder, Temple Israel will accept donations of canned goods for the St. Mary of the Lake and Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana food pantries, and offer copies of the custom Haggadah with art from Kay Rosen for sale.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.
Make a reservation by Wednesday by calling 219-938-5232 or emailing templeisraelmiller@gmail.com.