Temple Israel, St. Mary of the Lake to host presentation about hate crimes legislation

The Temple Israel Social Action Committee and the St. Mary of the Lake Peace & Justice Committee invite the public to a Sunday brunch and presentation about the hate crimes legislation being considered by the Indiana General Assembly.
The event takes place at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at Temple Israel at 601 N. Montgomery St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood.
David Sklar, of Indiana Forward, a bipartisan coalition advocating for a hate crimes law, will give a presentation at 12:30 p.m.
"Hate crimes are on the rise in Indiana and around the country," Temple Israel said in a press release.
"However, Indiana is one of only five states that does not currently have a hate crimes law. By passing hate crimes legislation, judges can enact stricter sentences for those who have been convicted of targeting victims based on certain characteristics, which can include race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, sex, and disability. It also helps to make clear that Indiana is a welcoming place."
The event is free, but a $5 donation for the brunch is suggested.