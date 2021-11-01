 Skip to main content
Terrain Biennial exhibiting in Northwest Indiana
 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Indiana artists have set out art installations outside their homes at part of the 2021 Terrain Biennial international public art festival.

Bobbi and Steve Meier in Miller Beach and Gary and Robin Dluzen in Dyer are exhibiting work through Nov. 15.

The Meiers, who have lived in Miller Beach for three years, are showcasing public artwork at 7640 Oak Avenue in Gary to "promote the unique beauty and diversity of the area." Their paired sculptures "Air Waves" represent speaking and listening.

"Today we are overwhelmed with relentless waves of communication in all forms," the artists said in a statement. "While visually presenting the cacophony of our networked airwaves, our installation is silent except for the sounds of the wind and waves, distant blast furnaces, and people enjoying nature connecting us to this rare setting."

Robin Dluzen also is exhibiting her work at 518 Hillside Drive in Dyer.

The idea behind the Terrain Biennial international public art festival is to bring public artwork to neighborhoods and communities.

"Founded in 2011 by artist Sabina Ott, Terrain Exhibitions was created in the spirit of community building through public art at her home in Oak Park, Illinois. Two years later, Ott created the Terrain Biennial to stage month-long installations, inviting her neighbors and collaborators within her network to host public art at their homes and in their neighborhoods," organizers said in a press release.

Artists across Chicagoland and the world participate. More than 250 artists did projects this year, including Alberto Aguilar, Arindam Manna, Jessica Gaynelle Moss and SHAN Wallace, Rio Chen, Julietta Cheung, Keeley Haftner, D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem, Bad at Sports, Erin Washington, Eseosa Edebiri, Jim Duignan, Judith Brotman, Mark Andreas, Regin Igloria, and the Peoria Guild of Black Artists.

"Since 2013, the Terrain Biennial has been a nexus between art practitioners and public audiences from seemingly disparate backgrounds through public art installations," organizers said in a press release. "This work has forged connections in substantial and empathetic ways across city borders around the world. This year, the Terrain Biennial aims to find spaces of joy and community essential for collective healing in these times of isolation, public reckonings, and mourning. Sharing much of the same sentiment as yearbook signatures and pen pal letters, this year’s biennial theme is K.I.T. (keep in touch). Participants are encouraged to consider how their projects serve communities, encourage lived experiences of art, and facilitate deepening friendships and new connections."

For more information or a map, visit terrainexhibitions.org.

