Terrain Biennial exhibiting in Northwest Indiana

Northwest Indiana artists have set out art installations outside their homes at part of the 2021 Terrain Biennial international public art festival.

Bobbi and Steve Meier in Miller Beach and Gary and Robin Dluzen in Dyer are exhibiting work through Nov. 15.

The Meiers, who have lived in Miller Beach for three years, are showcasing public artwork at 7640 Oak Avenue in Gary to "promote the unique beauty and diversity of the area." Their paired sculptures "Air Waves" represent speaking and listening.

"Today we are overwhelmed with relentless waves of communication in all forms," the artists said in a statement. "While visually presenting the cacophony of our networked airwaves, our installation is silent except for the sounds of the wind and waves, distant blast furnaces, and people enjoying nature connecting us to this rare setting."

Robin Dluzen also is exhibiting her work at 518 Hillside Drive in Dyer.

The idea behind the Terrain Biennial international public art festival is to bring public artwork to neighborhoods and communities.