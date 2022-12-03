Tesla to play Four Winds New Buffalo

Tesla, described as a “thinking man’s hair metal band,” will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center.

The rock band from Sacramento, California will play at 8 p.m. Friday, April 23 at the casino at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line.

“Tesla may have been born in the mid-’80s eruption of leather, spandex, and big hair, but this band has never been about those things,” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. “Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aerosmith.”

The band’s debut album “Mechanical Resonance” went platinum in 1986. It featured hits like “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” It followed up with the hits “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” “Love Song” on the 1989 album “The Great Radio Controversy.”

It then released acoustic versions of its songs as well as covers of bands like the Beatles and Rolling Stones.

“Another platinum album, ‘Psychotic Supper,’ was released in 1991 and as the early ‘90s gave way to Seattle’s grunge wave, Tesla, unlike many other bands of their era, managed to keep pushing forward thanks to loyal fans and their ever-present unpretentious approach to craft,” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. “After a worldwide arena tour as headliners, they released a new album in 1994. Then, internal band conflicts shut everything down until 2000.”

They returned with a sold-out hometown show at the Arco Arena in Sacramento and have begun to release new music again.

“Tesla has endured many of the same taste-changing challenges that affected many in the post-grunge world, but through it all, their blue-collar work ethic and dedication to the faithful fan base has helped them not just survive but thrive,” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. “Tesla’s legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sell out venues all over the world. As comfortable, rugged, and dependable as your favorite pair of boots, they endure. Tesla is a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.”

Tickets start at $70.

For more information or tickets, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.