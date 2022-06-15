Tesla to play Hard Rock Casino

The rock band Tesla is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana this summer.

The band will perform on Aug. 5 at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. off the Burr Street exit of the Borman Expressway in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood. The doors for the 21-and-up seated show open at 7 p.m.

“Tesla is a solid rock band whose music has really stood the test of time,” said Jeff Clayton, Director of Entertainment for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. “You can always count on Tesla to give a powerful live performance."

The band was founded in Sacramento, California in 1985. It released the album "Mechanical Resonance" the following year. With hits like "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi," it rose to the Top 40 and went platinum.

Telsa has toured with David Lee Roth, Def Leppard and Aerosmith. The band's style has been described as heavy metal or blues metal.

"The band’s lyrics also strayed from the themes popular in heavy metal, particularly in the 1980s at the beginning of their career," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "A further distinction from their contemporaries was their blue-collar, T-shirt-and-jeans image which was in strong contrast to glam bands of the time, which were characterized by big hair, leather pants and flashy makeup."

Tickets are $49.50 and up.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

