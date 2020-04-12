Textbook preempts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fan sent me today's deal and suggested that his partner is a few french fries short of a Happy Meal.

"He's fixated on preempting the opponents," my fan writes. "When we're not vulnerable, he thinks he's invulnerable. He opened three hearts as South on a suit headed by the nine! Fool that I was, I bid six hearts. If partner had a typical preempt, I thought he would have a chance for 12 tricks."

My fan's partner went down, somewhat unluckily. West led a trump, and South took the A-K, learning that he had a trump loser. When he let the jack of clubs ride later, East produced the king.

"My partner roasted me for bidding slam. He insists that when he preempts, I need to give him all kinds of room."

My preference is for textbook-style preempts. Nobody can predict the effect of a preempt. It may push the opponents into a bad contract. It may push them into one that they wouldn't have reached otherwise and then help them make it. But I am absolutely certain that if your partner has no idea what you have when you preempt, you might as well not have a partner.