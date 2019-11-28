After more than two decades, Grant Fitch’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater, continues to be fresh for audiences and for the actor.
“It’s like an old familiar standup comedy routine where a guy has been doing his set over and over again, but every time, he finds something new,” he said. "As a performance, it’s continuously evolving. Even if the text isn’t changing much, I’m still finding ways of making something funnier or more poignant.”
Fitch brings "A Christmas Carol" to the stage for one night only Nov. 30 at Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater. He first adapted Dickens’ tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future as a reading at Lansing Public Library in 1997.
By the early '00s, it had evolved into a one-man theater piece and was performed at Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House for its stage debut. Since then, Fitch has brought his “Carol” to stages in the Region regularly throughout the holiday season.
Fitch cited another literary icon as an influence on putting his perspective on “Carol.”
“In Ray Bradbury’s 'Fahrenheit 451,' everyone wants to preserve a book and is responsible for the preservation of that one story,” he said. “If everyone were to take responsibility for one story that wouldn’t get lost, this, obviously would be mine … it’s so universal and so beloved and so universal. It’s a reminder of who we are and who we should be.”
Fitch, a region theater veteran both in front of and behind the stage, will bring more than 30 characters to life in his 4th Street interpretation of “Carol.”
“I’m always discovering new things about it,” Fitch said of his show. “There’s things that I’ll find a little more moving that this particular audience or this particular year in my life may bring out.”
Next up for 4th Street Theater is a production of the award-winning comedy “Art,” scheduled to open March 13.
