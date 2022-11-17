The ’10-Count’ can move your blackjack game up a notch

It’s time to revisit an easy-to-learn card counting technique at blackjack that will take your game above and beyond the skill level of a vast majority of players.

It is nowhere near as accurate as a running count, but any means by which you take basic strategy to the next level is better than none.

Here's how it works, remembering to keep in mind that you must learn to stop being a passive player paying attention only to your own hand and become a pro-active player who watches the hands of everyone at the table:

The model is a six-deck shoe, popular at a majority of casinos around the country. There are 312 cards in six decks, 96 of which carry a value of 10 (kings, queens, jacks and 10s).

Assuming the dealer will cut one and one-half decks (78 cards) out of play after the shuffle, 24 of them will theoretically be 10-value cards, leaving 72 of them in play among the 234 cards to be dealt.

If we are to establish that there are six players plus the dealer at the table and approximately 23 cards will be dealt on every hand, there will be 10 deals from the shoe before it's time to shuffle up. If the 10-value cards come out proportionately, there should be seven of them on the table for each round.

Let's put this model into practice with a mock game: On the first round you observe that seven 10-value cards have been dealt, which keeps the count neutral. On the second round only five come out, which now gives you a count of plus two. On the third round nine tens are on the table, which brings your count back to neutral.

Once you enter the second half of the shoe and the remaining deals are in "plus" territory, this is an indication the shoe may be rich in 10-value cards and present favorable wagering opportunities.

On the other hand, if your count reveals the remaining deals potentially weak in tens, it may be time to decrease your bets or back off a little.

Since the opportunity to be dealt a blackjack and be rewarded with a 3-to-2 payoff is one of the main reasons we play the game, keeping a side track of aces can never hurt.

If an unusually large number of them are dealt during the first half of the shoe, it may be time to decrease your bets during the second half since the chances of getting a blackjack are statistically diminished. If you determine the deck is rich in aces, it may be time to increase.

You may also want to pay attention to how many five value cards come out. Statistically speaking, the five is a powerful dealer card because it allows him or her to draw to strong hands. When the fives are depleted, the edge goes to the players.

An easy way to maintain a count is to reserve a stack of chips for this purpose, adding to it when the count is in plus territory and subtracting from it when it's minus. If the stack is tall and there are only a couple of deals left out of the shoe, it could indicate you're in a favorable position against the dealer.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Barstool Sportsbook’s special promotion for football continues through Jan. 10, 2023. Guests receive one drawing entry for every $10 in bets (straight or parlay) on college or professional games. Bets must be received by Thursday to be eligible for the following week’s Tuesday drawing. Claim your entries and check into the drawing at any mychoice promotional kiosk beginning at noon. on Mondays through Tuesdays. Five winners will be chosen each week to win one of the following prizes: Private “watch party” for up to 10 people, “Fanatic” gift cards, and mycash. Winners will have three days to claim their prize. The drum will be emptied each week.

BLUE CHIP: The Rocks Lounge entertainment this weekend features Paulie & The Shakers on Friday and Ipop on Saturday for 9 p.m. shows. The Sunday 3 p.m. matinee headliner is Kelly Daniels Band.

FOUR WINDS: The “Black Friday Frenzy” promotion is set for all Four Winds Casino destinations on Friday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 10 p.m. (EST). Hourly drawings will be conducted to award $500 retail gift cards, $250 in instant credit/free slot play, and $1,000 cash prizes. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through promotion day by visiting a promotional kiosk at any location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

GRAND VICTORIA ELGIN: The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit continues this weekend at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Il. Another senior tournament (50 and up) is set for Sunday (Nov. 20). The three-day Main Event, will begin Friday (Nov. 18). Next year the 2022-23 WSOP Circuit will pay a visit to Horseshoe Casino Hammond Feb. 23 – March 6. For updates and complete tournament schedules please visit wsop.com and click on the “Circuit” icon at the top of the main page.

HARRAHS JOLIET: “Hot Seats” promotions are coming. Saturday (Nov. 19) one winner will be drawn every half-hour from 5 to 9 p.m. to win $1,000 in free casino play. Next Wednesday (Nov. 23) one winner will be selected every 30 minutes from 4 to 8 p.m. to win a $150 gift card. Caesars Rewards players club members must activate their tier-based entries on the days of the promotion and be actively playing a slot machine with their players card properly inserted to be eligible.

HORSESHOE: The $1-million “Unlock the Box” is in the promotional spotlight on Saturdays this month. “Unlock the Mini Box” drawings take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Caesars Rewards players club members can activate their entries starting at 4 p.m. Two winners chosen every hour through 9 p.m. will receive $1,000 in free slot play. At the 10 p.m. drawing one winner will be awarded $2,000 in cash. Guests can multiply their entries every Wednesday by visiting a promotional kiosk. The grand finale drawings will be held Nov. 26.

HARD ROCK: A $50,000 Jackpot Drawing will be held Saturday (Nov. 19) from 4 to 10 p.m. for all Unity Rewards players club members who won a jackpot of $1,200 or more during the month of October while playing a slot machine with their Unity Rewards card properly inserted, excluding video poker. Qualifying players are invited to pick up a hard copy entry ticket starting at 4 p.m. in the promotional area. Entries can be dropped in the drum until 8:59 p.m. Ten winners will be drawn each hour from 6 to 9 p.m.to each win $1,000 in free slot play. One winner will be drawn at 10 p.m. for $10,000 in cash and all unclaimed prizes. Winners must be present.

The weekend entertainment at Council Oak Bar features Mississippi Heat on Friday and Shawn Holt on Saturday for 8 p.m. show times. Hard Rock Café Stage brings out Danielle Nicole on Friday and Tina Jenkins Crawley & the PM Collective on Saturday for 9 p.m. performances.