The Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso will soon stage a production of the popular comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

The historic venue at 104 Indiana Ave. on the courthouse square will host auditions at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15h and Tuesday, May 16. Actors are invited to sing a song of their choice for about a minute and should bring sheet music. They also can submit a video audition that can be emailed to vzimmerman@memorialoperahouse.com.

Stephen Dean and Jordan Dollins will direct the musical for 12 performances between July 20 and August 6. Rehearsals will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting the week of May 22.

They're looking for actors for seven roles who can ad-lib and be consistently energetic

The light-hearted comedic play, a staple at many community theaters around the country, delves into the world of spelling bees.

"An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming 'ding' of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "At least the losers get a juice box. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' is a delightful den of comedic genius."

For more information, email AdminAssistant@memorialoperahouse.com, call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.