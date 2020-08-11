The always intimate Theatre for One goes online

The custom designed digital platform will allow audience members and actors to interact more closely than on traditional online platforms. There will even be a virtual lobby where audience members can gather and chat before and after performances.

Until now, Theatre for One has always been resistant to suggestions to transform into an online experience. “The sense of presence between the two people and the liveness of the moment, and that one-to-one contact, is so critical and essential a part of that experience that we just didn’t see that it could translate,” Jones said.

That thinking altered during the pandemic. Jones and Koons began discussing options for the company and how the notion of time was being altered and the concept of live was undergoing change. They came up with “Theatre for One: Here We Are.”

“We just started talking and we realized, ’If we could bring the things about Theatre for One with us — that the intimacy, the surprise, the specificity and curation of the venue and the experience — then maybe it’s something we would want to investigate.”

Performances will begin on Aug. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. ET and will be held each subsequent Thursday through Sept. 24. Registration is free and open to the public starting Aug. 17.