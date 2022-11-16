The Brauer Museum of Art reopens at Valparaiso University after two years

The Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, one of Northwest Indiana's foremost cultural institutions, closed during the start of the coronavirus pandemic and remained dark since.

But now, after a two-year hiatus, the museum at 1709 Chapel Drive on the Valparaiso University campus has reopened under new leadership and resumed regular hours.

After the retirement of longtime Director and Curator Greg Hertzlieb, it's now under the leadership of Director Jonathan Canning, a graduate of London’s Courtauld Institute of Art, the University of Delaware, and Columbia University. He most recently served as the director of curatorial affairs and public programming at the Hyde Collection in upstate New York.

Canning previously curated the Martin D’Arcy, SJ Collection at the Loyola University Museum of Art in Chicago, securing loans from the Metropolitan Museum, the St. Louis Art Museum and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam that helped bolster its reputation.

“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to campus,” Valparaiso University Provost Eric Johnson said. “We look forward to the fruits of his collaborations with constituencies across the university and throughout the Region.”

The Brauer Museum has more than 5,000 pieces of American art, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Chuck Close, Frederic E. Church and Indiana Dunes painter Frank Dudley. It has notable collections of 19th and 20th-century art, world religious art and Midwestern regional art. It's also home to the largest collection of the works of Chicago artist Junius R. Sloane."

Canning has been adding new pieces to the permanent collection since his arrival.

“The university and our supporters across the Region have eagerly awaited the museum’s reopening. I’m delighted to welcome them back with an initial installation of 130 pieces,” said Canning. “I hope to quickly reestablish the Brauer in the cultural life of the university and Northwest Indiana. To that end, the museum is contributing works to upcoming exhibitions in Chicago and Indianapolis. It is my goal to share the Brauer’s treasures, near and far.”

The Brauer Museum of Art will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It will be closed on the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

For more informaiton, visit visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art/.