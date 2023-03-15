The Cash Box Kings and Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials will bring the blues to the historic Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso next month.

The Memorial Opera House, the "living memorial dedicated to the memory of all veterans" at 104 E. Indiana Ave., will host "An Evening of Blues" at 7 p.m. April 15.

Living Blues magazine has described the award-winning Cash Box Kings as "one of the best blues bands in the land.” The Cash Box Kings have played all over the United States and Europe, including at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Chicago Blues Festival and the Baltic Blues Festival in Germany.

They are touring in support of their new album "Oscar's Motel," which is being put out by Alligator Records.

"The group, co-led by Chicago blues vocalist and songwriter Oscar 'Mr. 43rd Street' Wilson, and Madison, Wisconsin-based harmonica giant, songwriter, and singer Joe Nosek, plays masterfully raw, unvarnished, old-school ensemble blues, Wilson’s huge, emotive vocals and Nosek’s blistering harmonica, along with an all-star band, fuel their razor-sharp original songs and always-incisive reinventions of obscure blues classics," Alligator Records said in a press release.

The new album was recorded in Chicago. It's the Cash Box Kings' 11th album overall and third on Alligator Records.

It harkens back to old-school golden-age 1950s and 1960s Chicago blues.

“While we are never afraid to tackle any subject, we decided to put aside everyday problems and have a bit more fun," Nosek said. "So, no songs about COVID and this time nothing too political. Our goal was to have 'Oscar’s Motel' be a celebration, an open invitation to leave your troubles behind and have a carefree, down-home, good time.”

It features songs like "Down on the South Side," which was inspired by Wilson's upbringing.

“It was such a glorious time," he said. "Growing up on the South Side, there was a tavern on every corner with a band playing and music coming from front porches on every block.”

Chicago-based Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials have been performing for more than three decades, appearing on Conan O'Brien's late-night show "Conan" on TBS and winning the Blues Music Award for Band of the Year twice. They last released the record "The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials."

"With almost 36 history-making years together, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials ply their musical talents with skills that have been honed to a razor's edge," Alligator Records said in a press release. "Mixing smoking slide guitar boogies and raw-boned shuffles with the deepest slow-burners, electrifying, award-winning Chicago blues masters Lil' Ed Williams and his Blues Imperials deliver gloriously riotous, rollicking and intensely emotional blues."

Tickets cost $40 to $80.

For more information, call 219-548-9137 or email memorialoperahouse.com.