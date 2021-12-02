'The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular' comes to Beatniks On Conkey

Hammond Community Theatre is bringing "The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular" to the stage.
The Christmas comedy by Bo Wilson will be performed at Beatniks on Conkey at 420 Conkey St. in Hammond at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19.
"Christmas, 1977, is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church's annual Christmas Spectacular … but they're having trouble staying focused on their preparations because there's a criminal on the loose—someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity's nativity scene," Hammond Community Theatre said in a press release. "Sisterhood leader Bea Littleton is certain that the culprit is her longtime rival, Lucille Orton, from First Salvation (a place of extremely strict beliefs just up the road). Bea and the other sisterhood members decide that they need help getting to the bottom of things, and they call in honorary member and private investigator Janet Murchison to delve more deeply into things and see if she can determine who the perpetrator is."
Phil Myers directed the play that features a show-within-a-show.
"By showtime, Janet is starting to think she knows exactly who is guilty of what … but the truth can't be revealed until the end of the Spectacular. As a result, we watch from both onstage and backstage, as the sisterhood performs sacred songs and satirical skits (after all, where else does Santa meet the Wise Men at the manger?)" Hammond Community Theatre said in a press release. "The fun doesn't let up until the hilarious revelation at the show's climax, which leaves the audience and the sisterhood filled with the very best spirit of the Christmas season."
The cast includes Tina Yates, Kristen Duncan, Lorraine Jensen, Julie Breford, Bea Littleton, Laura Toops, Janet Murchison, Maggie Lerner, Lucille Orton and Sandy Stotts.
Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.
Tickets are $18. They can be purchased in cash at the door or online in advance at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/58064.
