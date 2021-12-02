The Chicago Scots to present St. Andrew's Day Gala

The oldest running gala in The Windy City will be held Dec. 3 at The Chicago History Museum.

The 176th annual St. Andrew's Day Gala, which is also known as The "Feast of the Haggis" will be presented by The Chicago Scots at 5:30 p.m. at the museum.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, an award presentation and a moveable feast during the celebration of Scottish culture. Cuisine from celebrity chef Gary MacLean, who is the national chef of Scotland, will be featured at the event.

The Distinguished Citizen Award will be presented at the event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the Chicago History Museum's exhibits throughout the evening. The museum's latest exhibits are "City on Fire: Chicago 1871" and "Vivian Maier: In Color."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Chicago Scots’ primary charity, Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care in North Riverside.

FYI: The St. Andrew's Day Gala will be held Dec. 3 at The Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St., Chicago. Visit chicagoscots.org for ticket prices and more information.

