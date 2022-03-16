The Diamonds to perfom Broadway music in Munster

Grease is the word.

Mamma Mia, here we go again.

You know what to expect if you've ever been entertained by a little razzle-dazzle.

The Diamonds will perform familiar Broadway tunes that have proved popular with audiences for decades at an upcoming concert in Munster.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts are bringing the internationally renowned group to perform at part of its 2021-2022 Concert Season.

The vocalists will stage a "Broadway music extravaganza" of show tunes at 7 p.m. April 4 at Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster.

"The Diamonds first rose to fame in 1957 when their single 'Little Darlin’' sold over a million copies and went on to earn the title of 'the National Anthem of Rock and Roll.' Since then, the band has thrived, earning three Gold records, 33 appearances on American Bandstand, performing on the soundtracks to 'American Graffiti' and 'Happy Days,' and inductions into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Doo-Wop Hall of Fame," organizers said in a news release.

The lineups have changed but the Diamonds remain known for their renditions of classic Broadway favorites.

"Despite the changes in personnel throughout the years, the Diamonds have managed to maintain their status as one of the world’s most elite vocal groups. In their latest touring show, the Diamonds are bringing their classic harmonies in the form of Broadway’s biggest hits from shows like 'Jersey Boys,' 'Grease,' 'Mamma Mia,' 'Motown,' and more," organizers said in the news release.

Lakeshore Community Concerts has been bringing such live musical acts to Northwest Indiana since 1947. The nonprofit community group works to “to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”

For more information, visit lakeshoreconcerts.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.