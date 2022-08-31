The Figbeats, Lung, Captain Ambivalent and other bands to play Oktoberfest in Michigan City

Prost!

Oktoberfest returns to Michigan City this Labor Day weekend.

The German-themed beer festival, billed as "one of Michigan City's most well-known and long-standing traditions," will take place at Washington Park on the Michigan City lakefront from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Oktoberfest, which the city describes as "the single most requested event by Michigan City residents," will feature multiple bars, food, arts and crafts and a kids' sand zone.

A full slate of live music is scheduled in various genres like rock, R&B, indie pop and even accordion comedy. Performers include Chronic Flannel, Lauren Dukes, Sofa King Revolution, Modern Vultures, Captain Ambivalent, Annie Fish, Zha Zha Love, Brad Miller, Cadillac Starship, Lenora, Lung, Blastcap, Bonehawk, Soul Steppers, Invisible Cartoons, Traveling Accordion and The Figbeats.

"This is going to be four days of traditional and modern entertainment that’s perfect for everyone, young and old," said Adam Hazlett with The Figbeats, a local punk garage act that will perform on the Pavilion Stage at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. "We’re just happy to be a part of such an eclectic and exciting lineup."

Festival-goers can buy food from vendors such as Brisket Bisket, Faulson's Ice Cream, Hot Pans Comfort Food, 3rd Degree Burn BBQ, Hot Rod Snow Cones, Tocayos Tacos, Da Portable Rican, Great Lakes Awesome Sauces, Kosta Krave, Cabo, Dr. Vegetable, Lee & Murphy Packaged Goods, Dori's Food Stuff and Sunset Grille Food & Bar.

Vendors will include Pop Culture and Collectibles, author Sarah Noe, Just Pottin Around, Down South Doggies, House of Sticks 'N Stones, Mindfulmuse and Working Class Wreaths.