The Forest Preserve of Will County is bringing the great outdoors inside during the quarantine lockdown

People can still enjoy nature even when stuck at home – all they have to do is log on.
The Forest Preserve of Will County is hosting a number of online brain teasers and competitions to bring the great outdoors inside during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown that's been ongoing since mid-March. It's now staging a Nature Takes Flight Art Competition in which the public can vote on their favorite photos, paintings, sculpture, drawings and mixed materials. Will County residents can vote on 55 pieces of art online at Facebook.com/WillCoForests through April 25.
South suburban Will County residents also can vote in the Ultimate Animal Battle at 10 a.m. every day through April 24 on the Forest Preserve's Facebook page.
"This competition pits cute and cuddly animals against creepy crawlies in a 16-team field," The Forest Preserve of Will County said in a press release. "The northern saw-whet owl is the No. 1 seed for cute and the wolf spider is the top creepy seed. So far, the northern saw-whet owl, river otter, and bullfrog have won their matches."
There's also a Backyard Nature Photo Contest, a What's the Difference? brain teaser, and Mystery 360 Photos where people have to guess the location on the Forest Preserve's Facebook page, which is being updated multiple times daily.
The Forest Preserve District also has been posting nature stories of interest every day at ReconnectWithNature.org to offer some diversion during Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
