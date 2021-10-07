The Game is on at the World Series of Poker

This 52nd annual event will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 23. During its run there will be 88 WSOP gold bracelets awarded. The bracelet is the most coveted prize in the poker world and symbolic of poker royalty.

“We’ve spent the last 26 months dreaming of the return of the WSOP live and in-person to the Rio,” said senior vice-president of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart. “There is nothing like the WSOP live, with each day making history. From the unforgettable wins to the overwhelming upsets, it’s an unmatched experience.

“We are incredibly appreciative of those who have traveled near and far to be back in Las Vegas with us, as well as our team members and partners considering it takes a huge village to pull this event off.”

The $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, better known world-wide as the “Main Event”, is scheduled to begin competition on Thursday, Nov. 4, and continue until the Final Table is determined, with play to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 17, for a multi-million-dollar first prize.

In 2019, the number of entrants in the Main Event topped 8,000 for only the second time in the history of the WSOP.