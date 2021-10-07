The Game is on at the World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker, the richest and most prestigious competition in gaming, returned live and in person to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas last week for the first time since 2019.
In the wake of the live event being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expectations are high to surpass the 187,298 entrants from 110 countries who competed in 2019 for more than $293-million in prize money.
More than $3.29 billion in prize money has been awarded to poker players since 1970 when the World Series of Poker was the brainchild of gaming legend Benny Binion and first held at Binion’s Horseshoe Casino in Downtown Las Vegas.
The longest-running poker tournament in the world has been skillfully marketed and promoted since its acquisition by Caesars Entertainment, which has made the event a legitimate sporting attraction that captures the attention of millions of people worldwide.
Just as the Kentucky Derby makes thoroughbred racing fans of the entire sports world, so does the WSOP make poker fans of people who may have never even played the game.
The lure is watching people from all walks of life take their seats at the green felt and attempt to turn a “toothpick” stack of chips into a lumberyard of cash by competing against one another for fame and fortune in a comprehensive slate of events in every major poker variation.
This 52nd annual event will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 23. During its run there will be 88 WSOP gold bracelets awarded. The bracelet is the most coveted prize in the poker world and symbolic of poker royalty.
“We’ve spent the last 26 months dreaming of the return of the WSOP live and in-person to the Rio,” said senior vice-president of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart. “There is nothing like the WSOP live, with each day making history. From the unforgettable wins to the overwhelming upsets, it’s an unmatched experience.
“We are incredibly appreciative of those who have traveled near and far to be back in Las Vegas with us, as well as our team members and partners considering it takes a huge village to pull this event off.”
The $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, better known world-wide as the “Main Event”, is scheduled to begin competition on Thursday, Nov. 4, and continue until the Final Table is determined, with play to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 17, for a multi-million-dollar first prize.
In 2019, the number of entrants in the Main Event topped 8,000 for only the second time in the history of the WSOP.
“Make no mistake, the 2021 WSOP will be the real deal, and we’re preparing for a full house,” Stewart added. “Throughout the storied history of the WSOP, this year will be particularly memorable. We’re preparing for a poker reunion all players can celebrate. We’re beyond thrilled to have a complete schedule of can’t miss events, including all our flagships and the variety players deserve.”
The competition kicked off last weekend with “The Reunion”, featuring a $5-million guaranteed prize pool. Earlier this week the $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold’em Championship began with many of the greats of the game.
Please visit wsop.com for compete tournament information and up-to-the minute updates on every event.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The entertainment kicks into high gear this weekend at Rocks Lounge, adjacent to the casino floor, when Boom Daddy takes the spotlight on Friday (Oct. 8) and Chronic Flannel performs on Saturday (Oct. 9). Boom Daddy’s repertoire brings high energy sounds of all music genres from classic to current, while Chronic Flannel will play a selection of your all-time favorites.
FOUR WINDS: Congratulations to the player from Wheatfield, Indiana, who won a $220,980.95 progressive jackpot last week while playing an Aristocrat Technologies’ Dollar Storm – Caribbean Gold slot machine at the New Buffalo destination. It marks the fourth six-figure jackpot awarded at the casino in the last six months, topped by the $509,404 won by a player from Momence, Illinois, on a Buffalo Diamond progressive, also from Aristocrat technologies, on April 30.
The complimentary live entertainment this weekend at Four Winds New Buffalo starts on Friday (Oct. 8) with The 1985, a group which hails from South Bend, starting at 10 p.m. at Kankakee Grille. DJ Jelliefish will perform at C Bar also starting at 10 p.m. On Saturday (Oct. 9) it’ll be Shock Roxy at Kankakee Grille and DJ 30X at C Bar, both starting at 10 p.m. Imphormal will be on stage at Kankakee Grille at 5 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 10). All times are Eastern.
HARD ROCK: Here’s the entertainment line-up for this weekend on the Council Oak Bar Stage: DJ Lil John, whose pre-recorded mini-mixes for Chicago’s Soul 106.3 FM are making waves, can be seen live and in person starting at 8 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 8). On Saturday (Oct. 9), dance to the music of DJ WyldChyld starting at 8 p.m. Also known as Tony Benion, he made a name for himself as a 2011 Lollapalooza DJ.
Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage, look for The Spazmatics to perform starting at 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 8). Then on Saturday (Oct. 9), Serendipity takes over at 9 p.m. with their unique pop/rock band sounds from the '60s to today.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: It’s the “Mad Mystery Multiplier” promotion every Wednesday this month and your chance to win a 2-times, 3-times, or even 4-times Reward Credit multiplier for your casino play. Remember to swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card at the promotional kiosks to activate your opportunity from 8 a.m. to Midnight, then earn points for your play from 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: All guests that are 50 years of age and older are eligible to participate in the “Golden Gambler Swipe & Win” promotion every Wednesday this month. Just earn at least 10 tier points playing slots or table games and then swipe your mychoice® card at a promotional kiosk between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Prizes range from $5 to $250 in free slot play.
