'The Golden Age: Indiana Literature' exhibit coming to LaPorte museum

Indiana was once a literary hotbed that rivaled New York City.
Between 1880 and 1920, the Hoosier state was home to the author who penned the best-selling book of the 19th century, the most popular poet of the era and one of only three writers to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction twice.
An upcoming exhibit at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum will shine a spotlight on the Golden Age of Indiana Literature.
"The Golden Age: Indiana Literature" opens on Sept. 4 at the historical museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. It's a traveling exhibit on loan from the Indiana Historical Society that draws from its collection, as well as the Indiana State Library and Indiana University-Bloomington’s Lilly Library.
It explores an age when culture flowered in Indiana, also with the rise of composers like Paul Dresser and the Hoosier Group of landscape painters.
"From 1880 to 1920, Hoosier authors achieved both national prominence and popular acclaim. A 1947 study found that Indiana authors ranked second to New York in the number of bestsellers produced in the previous 40 years," the LaPorte County Historical Society said in a press release. "The exhibition examines some of the many writers who contributed to the state’s literary golden age, but concentrates on the lives and careers of four individuals who loomed large during this period – George Ade, Meredith Nicholson, Booth Tarkington and James Whitcomb Riley."
Ade, the "Aesop of Indiana," gained renown for the "Stories of the Streets and of the Town" column he wrote for a Chicago newspaper and penned Broadway plays like "The County Chairman" and "The College Widow" that were adapted into movies. Meredith Nicholson wrote bestselling novels like "The House of a Thousand Candles," "The Port of Missing Men" and "A Hoosier Chronicle." Tankingon, who was widely considered America's greatest living author during the 1910s and 1920s, won the Putlizer for "Alice Adams" and "The Magnificent Ambersons," which Orson Welles adapted into a film. Riley, known as “America’s best-loved poet," the "Hoosier Poet," and the "Children's Poet," toured all over the country reciting poems like "Little Orphant Annie" and "The Raggedy Man."
The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 28, will also highlight "Ben Hur" author Lew Walllace, "Sister Carrie" scribe Theodore Dreiser, and "A Girl of the Limberlost" writer Gene Stratton-Porter, among others.
For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit info@laportecountyhistory.org.