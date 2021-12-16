The integrity of slot machine play is closely guarded

In other words, this guarantees accessibility to the slot machine's computer driven operation to no one other than a designated casino employee using an approved method, and this only in the presence of an authorized agent representing the state gaming commission.

Many commissions also stipulate that slot machines must experience no data loss after a power failure, have previous and current game recall, and have a random selection process which exhibits no detectable patterns or dependency on any previous outcome, wager amount, or style or method of play.

Most state regulations demand that casinos cannot automatically alter pay tables or any function of the machines based on internal computation of the "hold" percentage, and that every person who plays the machine is guaranteed at the initiation of each play that a random selection of each possible permutation or combination of game elements which produce winning or losing outcomes is available.

When a manufacturer comes out with a new slot, the specifications of the game are made available to potential buyers, including the all-important payback percentage range. Here are some examples of the range a game can have: 82 percent to 96 percent; 87.50 percent to 98 percent; and 85.98 percent to 95.95 percent.