The integrity of slot machine play is closely guarded

Have you ever questioned the integrity of slot machines and just how much control the individual casinos have over the games and the protocols that are in place to change or alter the components?
Fact is, slot machines in all state regulated and Native American casinos are subject to the controls and procedures of regulatory bodies.
Precise guidelines and standard operating procedures vary from state to state, but generally speaking no slot machine goes on the floor of a casino until it is thoroughly tested for randomness. And once it's there, regulations must be followed if any changes are made.
Prior to marketing a new game for distribution, slot manufacturers conduct their own internal testing procedures. Before a casino can make a purchase order, the game must be approved by the state regulatory body, a process which can take months.
Many state gaming commissions insist that the game's EPROM (Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory) or non-alterable storage media be analyzed and reviewed by an independent laboratory before the administrator approves it.
Furthermore, once a game is approved, it is required that each device contain a separate locked internal enclosure for the circuit board containing the EPROM and for all non-alterable media program storage that has an effect on the game's integrity.
In other words, this guarantees accessibility to the slot machine's computer driven operation to no one other than a designated casino employee using an approved method, and this only in the presence of an authorized agent representing the state gaming commission.
Many commissions also stipulate that slot machines must experience no data loss after a power failure, have previous and current game recall, and have a random selection process which exhibits no detectable patterns or dependency on any previous outcome, wager amount, or style or method of play.
Most state regulations demand that casinos cannot automatically alter pay tables or any function of the machines based on internal computation of the "hold" percentage, and that every person who plays the machine is guaranteed at the initiation of each play that a random selection of each possible permutation or combination of game elements which produce winning or losing outcomes is available.
When a manufacturer comes out with a new slot, the specifications of the game are made available to potential buyers, including the all-important payback percentage range. Here are some examples of the range a game can have: 82 percent to 96 percent; 87.50 percent to 98 percent; and 85.98 percent to 95.95 percent.
For example, say a state mandates that slot machines are required to have mathematical payback percentages of not less than 80 percent and not more than 100 percent. A casino's slot director selects the payback percentage he or she wants the game to have when the purchase order is made.
The game's chip is approved prior to installation and the payback percentage is set at the game level. There are some chips with multiple paybacks. In this case, once the chip is approved the casino decides where it is set.
Rest assured that win, lose or draw, whenever you play slots at a state regulated casino, you're in no danger of being cheated.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The popular party band Electro Retro will be playing all your favorite hits from the past to the present at Rocks Lounge on Friday (Dec. 17) starting at 9 p.m. On Saturday (Dec. 18), also at 9 p.m., Hoodwink’D, with its classic rock and funky blues brand of entertainment, will take over the stage. On Sunday (Dec. 19) get ready for the modern country sound of In the Stix starting at 3 p.m.
FOUR WINDS: The “Blazing Broncos Giveaway” will be held Saturday (Dec. 18) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. Three Ford Broncos and $13,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play will be up for grabs. Hourly drawings will be held from noon to 10 p.m. (EST). The grand prize Ford Bronco Outer Banks winners will be selected at the 3, 6, and 9 p.m. drawings. At 10 p.m. one guest will go home with $5,000 cash. Receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by swiping your W Club players club card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries paying slots, table games and live poker.
A $100,000 donation, representing the proceeds and private contributions from the 2021 Four Winds Invitational golf tournament which took place earlier this year, was presented during a special ceremony at the South Bend property to Beacon Children’s Hospital last week. “The Pokagon Band is very proud of our sponsorship of the Four Winds Invitational and the donations to Beacon Health System and Beacon Children’s Hospital, which total $772,500 over the past 10 years,” said Rebecca Richards, Tribal Chairwoman for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. The tournament, which was held for the first time this year at South Bend Country Club, is one of the richest and most popular events on the LPGA Symetra Tour.
HARD ROCK: Mike Wheeler Band takes over Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday (Dec. 17) with its special brand of Chicago blues music. Wheeler, a 2014 Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee, will entertain with a voice that’s reminiscent of the late Sam Cooke. On Saturday (Dec. 18) DJ Sandra Suave, an open format DJ, will appear. Both performances start at 8 p.m.
Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage it’ll be The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss on Friday. Tillmon, who brings 55 years of performances on the local blues scene to Hard Rock, will be joined by bassist Tom Rezetko and drummer George Baumann. Then on Saturday, Mike Wheeler Band will be back for an encore. The curtain goes up at 9 p.m. for both shows.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property is making it easier than ever for Caesars Rewards players club members to raise their tier status and unlock more rewards and perks. The 5-times Tier Credit Multiplier promotion will be in effect from 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 through 1:59 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26. Remember to activate your card at a promotional kiosk prior to playing slots and table games.
