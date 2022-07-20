The Mad Ants drops new album, returns to stage

The Mad Ants has dropped a new album and will return to the stage.

The Portage-based rock group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Pierogi Fest in Whiting. The band will debut songs from its newly released vinyl record "Still Wanna Rock."

It also will perform original songs from its 2015 record "International Anthem" at the live show at the Beer Garden Stage, where they will play until 10 p.m. The setlist also will include covers of Bowie, the Beatles and Elvis.

The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joel Justin, lead guitarist and vocalist Ben Garcia, drummer and vocalist Bill Romer and bass player Frank Sakalaris.

The Mad Ants also released the record, "Hey, Who Paid the Rent?" More than 30 of its songs have appeared in commercials, television shows and films, including the Stephen King thriller "Sometimes They Come Back Again." The band's music has been featured on HBO and Showtime.

Mandrill Records put out the band's latest album.

"Remember those bands that really knew how to play their instruments and didn’t hold anything back? 'Still Wanna Rock 'is filled with glorious melodies and vocals, wild and raunchy guitar playing, and an upfront driving bass and drums. It's not often you hear rock radio put into rotation five cuts from one album, but the band's 9th LP is seeing just this kind of love and respect," the band said in a press release. "'Still Wanna Rock' is available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and download formats at mandrillrecords.com along with all Mad Ants albums. The new album will also be on sale at the show and can be found at select NWI record stores.

For more information, visit mandrillrecords.com.