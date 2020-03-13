The Market Lounge to transform into 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' pop-up this weekend

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day the traditional way this weekend with a tall, frosty pink glass of Fight Milk, the only drink made by bodyguards for bodyguards, perhaps paired with "milk steak, boiled over hard, and a side of your finest jelly beans, raw."

That's right, the gang is transforming The Market Lounge in Valparaiso into a Paddy’s Irish Pub for the weekend, a traditional time of revelry in anticipation of St. Patrick's Day Tuesday.

The Paddy’s Irish Pub Pop-Up will start at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the craft cocktail and craft beer bar in the former Strongbow Inn at 2405 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso. It will be the perfect venue for discussing the intricacies of bird law or why "your cat is making too much noise all the time, constantly stomping around driving you crazy" without any Kitten Mittens.

"Join us as we bring the worst bar in Philadelphia to Valparaiso, Indiana," organizers said in a press release. "We’ll be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by bringing dishes like Rum Ham, Milk Steak Sandwiches, Crow Wings, and lots of cheese. We’ll also be offering such delightful drinks as Fight Milk, Riot Punch, Wolf Cola, and more."