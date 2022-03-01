 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Marshall Tucker Band to play Four Winds

Marshall Tucker Band to play Four Winds

Pictured is the entrance to the Silver Creek Events Center at Four Winds Hotel and Casino in New Buffalo.

 Times file photo

Can't you see The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo this summer?

The band known for hits like "Can't You See," "Heard It in a Love Song," and "Fire on the Mountain," will perform at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday, June 25 at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo.

"When you wake up and want to put a smile on your face, you think of the songs that always manage to reach down and touch your soul the moment you hear the first note," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "The Marshall Tucker Band is one such group that continues to have a profound level of impact on successive generations of listeners who’ve been 'Searchin’ for a Rainbow' and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades."

The southern rock band first made a commercial splash during the 1970s and has had many hits over the years, reaching generations of listeners.

The band has influenced many other artists like The Outlaws, The Charlie Daniels Band and Collective Soul.

"The secret ingredient to the ongoing success of The Marshall Tucker Band’s influence can be seen and felt far and wide throughout many mainstream digital outlets (Netflix, Amazon, etc.)," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "In essence, it’s this inimitable down-home sonic style that helped make the MTB the first truly progressive Southern band to grace this nation’s airwaves — the proof of which can be found within the grooves and ever-shifting gears of 'Take the Highway,' the first song on their self-titled April 1973 debut album on Capricorn Records, The Marshall Tucker Band."

Tickets range from $49 to $69. 

For more information or tickets, visit fourwindscasino.com or 866-494-6371.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

