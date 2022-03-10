The National, Mitski and The Roots to headline Pitchfork Music Festival

The National, Mitski, and The Roots will headline The Pitchfork Music Festival when it returns to Chicago this summer.

The annual indie rock music festival will take place from July 15-17 at Union Park at 1501 W. Randolph St,. on Chicago's West Side. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

One of Chicago's largest annual summer music festivals, the well-curated fest is put on by the tastemaking Pitchfork Magazine that's notorious for its toughly graded music reviews. Now in its 16th year, the festival skews toward indie rock but also features artists in a number of genres, including rap, electronica and dance.

Headlined by the melancholic Brooklyn band The National, Friday's lineup includes Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain and CupcakKe.

Saturday's lineup is headlined by the melancholic singer-songwriter Mitski. It also features Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang, Hyd and Jeff Parker & the New Breed.

Sunday is headlined by The Roots, the Philadelphia-based hip hop act known for its live instrumentation that's become the house band for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The lineup also includes Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L’Rain, Sofia Kourtesis and Pink Siifu.

Single-day passes cost $99 and three-day passes $200. The VIP PLUS upgrade costs $199 for a single-day pass and $399 for a three-day pass.

For more information, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com or Facebook.com/PitchforkMusicFestival.

