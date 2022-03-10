The National, Mitski and The Roots to headline Pitchfork Music Festival

The National, Mitski, and The Roots will headline The Pitchfork Music Festival when it returns to Chicago this summer.
The annual indie rock music festival will take place from July 15-17 at Union Park at 1501 W. Randolph St,. on Chicago's West Side. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
One of Chicago's largest annual summer music festivals, the well-curated fest is put on by the tastemaking Pitchfork Magazine that's notorious for its toughly graded music reviews. Now in its 16th year, the festival skews toward indie rock but also features artists in a number of genres, including rap, electronica and dance.
Headlined by the melancholic Brooklyn band The National, Friday's lineup includes Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain and CupcakKe.
Saturday's lineup is headlined by the melancholic singer-songwriter Mitski. It also features Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang, Hyd and Jeff Parker & the New Breed.
Sunday is headlined by The Roots, the Philadelphia-based hip hop act known for its live instrumentation that's become the house band for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The lineup also includes Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L’Rain, Sofia Kourtesis and Pink Siifu.
Single-day passes cost $99 and three-day passes $200. The VIP PLUS upgrade costs $199 for a single-day pass and $399 for a three-day pass.
Coming back
Johnson's Fish & Shrimp is coming back to Lake Station.
The legendary fish shack, where one can buy fried seafood by the pound, closed on Christmas Eve a year after owner Jerry Johnson died at the age of 87. But it's been acquired by new owners who are now hiring.
The seafood restaurant at 2619 Central Ave. in downtown Lake Station had been in business for nearly 75 years. It specializes in fried and smoked seafood, which it serves by the carton and is sometimes enjoyed at the picnic tables outside when weather permits.
The menu includes perch, shrimp, chicken, tilapia, cod, catfish, sea scallops and smelt, as well as fish sandwiches. It's a destination restaurant with a map on the wall with pins showing that customers from all across the country have dined there.
For more information, find the business on Facebook or text 219-627-2439 to apply for a job.
Joseph S. Pete
Opening
LongHorn Steakhouse is slated to open Tuesday in Schererville.
The Texas-style steakhouse is located at 349 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Luke Family of Brands' new Oak District development, which was constructed on vacant land between Franciscan Health Fitness Center and Lowe's. Chick-fil-A already opened there, drawing long lines.
Owned by Orlando-based Darden Restaurants, LongHorn Steakhouse also has locations in Portage and Hobart, across from the Southlake Mall.
The cowboy-themed steakhouse cost $2 million to build, according to the town of Schererville. The 5,710-square-foot eatery will seat 184 diners in a family dining room and a bar with Western decor. The beef-centric menu includes ribeyes, sirloin, filets, T-bones, porterhouses, chop steaks and New York Strips.
Joseph S. Pete
A Lewis Grizzard haunt
All the steaks can be paired with grilled shrimp and lobster for those who like surf with their turf. The menu also includes pork chops, ribs, burgers, seafood, salads and soups.
LongHorn Steakhouse was founded in Atlanta in 1981. The original restaurant, in a former antique store, was located near the Atlanta Journal and Constitution newsroom and ended up being frequented by columnists Ron Hudspeth and Lewis Grizzard, who went on to write more than 20 humor books, including many New York Times bestsellers.
For more information, visit
longhornsteakhouse.com or call 219-319-3015.
Joseph S. Pete
Reopening for the season
Soon you'll again be able to bite into a legend.
Redamak's, the Southwest Michigan roadhouse known for its substantial 5 1/3-ounce and 8-ounce burgers served in melted cheese- and grease-kissed wax paper, reopens for the season on April 1. It's the 47th year Redamak's will serve beachgoers and vacationers who flock to New Buffalo.
During the spring, the roadside burger joint at 616 E. Buffalo St. in New Buffalo will be open 12-9 p.m. on Thursdays through Mondays. It will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Joseph S. Pete
'Best burger'
A destination restaurant off Red Arrow Highway just across the state line from Michigan City, Redamak's has the slogan "The Hamburger that Made New Buffalo, Michigan Famous!" There's frequently a wait to get in during the busy summer months.
It's a vintage cash-only place with an arcade and Chicago Blackhawks decor on the wooden walls. As Chicago magazine noted, "Redamak’s has been open since 1946 but only started serving lettuce and tomatoes with their burgers in 2016. There are 11 different kinds of fries on the menu."
Many publications have named Redamak's burgers, like The Legendary and The Ultimate, as among the best in Michiana, Michigan, the Midwest and even the country. MSN's "The Daily Meal" named it one of the 101 Best Burgers in America.
Joseph S. Pete
Now hiring
Redamak's was recently featured in the Netflix kids' movie "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
The restaurant is now hiring for both front- and back-of-the-house positions.
For more information, visit
www.redamaks.com or call 269-469-4522.
Joseph S. Pete
Temporarily closed
Duneland Station Deli in Chesterton temporarily closed Friday after a water main broke in the building.
The sandwich shop at 1050 Broadway Suite 2 plans to reopen as soon as it can.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Region Health and Wellness has opened in Lowell.
Nurse practitioner Kristine Starcevich started the office at 12B Mill St. It provides primary care, cosmetic botox and lip fillers.
Starcevich is a Lowell native who graduated from Lowell High School and Indiana University. She works full-time in a clinic and now also opened a clinic of her own.
"She has been an outstanding practicing nurse practitioner since 2003," Office Manager Donna Mundo said. "She does primary care like sore throats, earaches and headaches."
Region Health and Wellness also can help patients with chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension.
"She's been in practice in the area for her whole career," Mundo said. "She's lived here. Her children grew up here. Her father is a well-known businessman in the community. She's a hometown girl made good."
Region Health and Wellness will accept most major forms of insurance, including United Healthcare, Aetna, Signa, UMR, Medicare, Anthem of Indiana and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois. It's currently still in the process of getting credentialed.
Cosmetic procedures must be paid for out-of-pocket. The office will offer group discounts at botox parties, such as before weddings or other special occasions.
Region Health and Wellness is open by appointment only 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and 1-3 p.m. Friday.
A meet-and-greet with light snacks will take place at the office 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 6.
For more information, email
regionhealth2021@gmail.com, visit hwww.regionhealthandwellness.com, find it on Facebook or call 219-690-3422.
Joseph S. Pete
Reopen
The Dairy Queen in Lowell reopened after a renovation.
The ice cream place at 1805 E. Commercial Ave. had been closed for months while it was remodeled to have a fresh look. Part of an iconic chain that was founded in Joliet, the fast-food restaurant serves soft-serve ice cream, Dilly Bars, Blizzards and classic burgers
For more information, visit
dairyqueen.com or call 219-696-0428.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocated
The antique gun dealer House of Lords Firearms has moved from Crown Point to Newton County.
The "most unusual firearms" store closed its location in the Old Courthouse Shops at 1 Court House Square, Suite 8 in historic downtown Crown Point. It's moving to 304 N. 4th St. in Kentland.
The retailer sells antique, vintage and military firearms for collectors. It also stocks the "best quality English and European sporting shotguns."
For more information, email
holfirearms@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Expanded
Rainfield Farm is expanding deliveries of freshly grown local food across Northwest Indiana.
The community-supported-agriculture farm in New Carlisle started supplying solar manufacturer Fronius in the Port of Amexiplex in Portage with locally grown produce back in 2018. The Austria-based company sought to lower its health care costs, signing up for the CSA as a pilot program while pursuing other wellness initiatives for its employees like yoga classes and pollinator gardens.
Now Rainfeld Farm plans to expand its workplace CSA program to employers across Northwest Indiana. Companies can bring fresh produce to their workplaces while supporting a local family farm and keeping money circulating in the local economy.
CSA members pay an upfront fee every spring for a share of the harvest. Rainfeld Farm delivers fresh produce every week during the growing season.
“We’ve been following this initiative in areas throughout the nation and, with its success, we are excited to start it here in Northwest Indiana,” said Shane Hansen, the owner of Rainfield Farm. “Workplace CSA is a way for businesses to help support small family farms, employee health, and a robust local food system.”
For more information, email Hansen at
info@rainfieldfarm.com.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
