The new wave of creating interest in table games rages on

Visit any casino in the nation and the evidence is clear: Slot machines dominate the gaming floors.
In the early years of the casino industry moving into the big time, there was a different landscape. Table games were the center ring stars while the slots occupied areas off to the sides, primarily as entertainment for female casino guests.
There is little doubt today they are the "cash cows" of every land-based casino property.
All of the marketing energy, direct mail solicitations, and product research and development revolve around them. During the quarter-century of development of state-sanctioned casino gambling in the Region, table games have dwindled noticeably while slot inventories continue to grow.
It's a no-brainer for the casino owners and operators. People love the lure of chasing jackpots, even though the odds of catching a big one can be in the hundreds of thousands to one or higher against you.
Only blackjack requires skill to play correctly and reduce the house edge as low as possible. All table games have a built-in house advantage that guarantees a profit from players as a collective group.
The difference between the revenues generated by slots as opposed to table games is sheer volume. So much more money is wagered on the slots, more frequently and at such a greater pace, that they are bound to be the main bread winners.
The entertainment value and interactive features of the new wave of slot machines are truly remarkable. They're fun to play, but they have an addictive quality to them that requires players to be on guard when it comes to fully enjoying their recreational casino outings.
In order to protect yourself against slot fever, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the table game options available at the casinos.
One avenue to pursue is the new digital table games experience that gaming research and development divisions are unveiling.
Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa in Michigan City recently opened up a “stadium” table games experience that combines the newest technology with traditional table games play.
Hollywood Casino in Joliet will soon bring a digital table games experience to its casino floor as well. Other properties in The Region will be tracking the response from guests to these new betting options so as not to get left behind if the concept catches on.
Table games are played at a much more comfortable pace, giving both you and your money a rest. Learning to play them can enhance your casino experience so that you don't become a slave to the slots.
The actual mathematical advantage that the casinos enjoy at the table games is much lower than the revenues they generate. Reckless and uneducated play contributes to this fact. For example, many people who sit down at a blackjack table really don't know how to play the game correctly.
Many people who play craps spend inordinate amounts of money on the bets that pack the highest house edge. Casinos thrive on such players.
Learning to play the table games, and, more importantly, learning to play them skillfully and correctly, can help arm you against the relentless grind of the slot machines and the marketing war the manufacturers and the casinos wage against players.
Playing the tables is completely different than playing the slots. At the tables you interact with other people. The important thing is not to be intimidated.
Take the time to learn them and to play correctly and you'll be a well-rounded, informed gambler who will be able to be the master of your own gambling destiny.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: If you’re looking for a nice getaway at the property’s award-winning hotel, you can book a room online through Friday (Dec. 3) and save 30 percent off one night, or 40 percent off two or more nights on any trip made now through March 31, 2022. Just use promo code CYBER to receive 30 percent off one night’s stay, or CYBER2 to receive 40 percent off two nights or more. Meanwhile, members of Ameristar’s Forever Young Club are able to print a voucher from any promotional kiosk from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays for a buy-one-get-one meal at Barstool Sportsbook from the special Forever Young menu or 15 percent off regular menu items.
BLUE CHIP: Take a break from the holiday rush by visiting Rocks Lounge thisweekend. The complimentary entertainment starts on Friday (Dec. 3) with an appearance by Soda and their take on classic and current hits. On Saturday the stage will be taken over by How Rude, a '90s tribute band that performs everything from grunge to pop. Both performances start at 9 p.m. On Sunday (Dec. 4) the country group Smokin Gunz will be in the spotlight for a 3 p.m. matinee show.
FOUR WINDS: Be ready for winter with one of three Ford Broncos or $13,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play that will be given away on Saturday (Dec. 18) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. Hourly drawings will be held from noon to 10 p.m. (EST). The grand prize Ford Bronco Outer Banks winners will be selected at the 3, 6, and 9 p.m. drawings. At 10 p.m. one guest will go home with $5,000 cash. Receive one free entry daily now through the day of the promotion by swiping your W Club players club card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries paying slots, table games and live poker.
HARD ROCK: Party at Council Oak Bar on Friday (Dec. 3) to the sounds of DJ Lori, a pioneering female DJ who has been spinning tunes for A-List parties and celebrations for over three decades. Sydney Jay, a musical prodigy when she was just 16, takes over the spotlight on Saturday (Dec. 4) with her lively mix of pop and R&B. Both performances start at 8 p.m. Over at the Hard Rock Café it’ll be Maggie Speaks on Friday. This national award-winning band will play selections from the '60s to contemporary. Saturday will feature Ally Venable singing her newest release “Hearts of Fire” among other hits. Each of these headliners hits the stage at 9 p.m.
HARRAHS JOLIET: There’ll be presents galore when Santa’s “Sleigh of Play” glides into the property on Saturday (Dec. 4). Caesars Rewards players club members are invited to activate their tier-based entries any time from 2 to 8:30 p.m. for the hourly drawings, which will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Caesars Rewards Center. Four winners will be randomly selected at each drawing. Each of them will select a “present” which reveal their gift, including free casino play, gift cards, and more.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The new casino industry wave of creating a digital table games experience for dedicated slot players, or even casino guests who are intimidated by sitting down at a table game, continues to burgeon. The property will soon be bringing in Scientific Games’ new development “Table Master Quartz™” as a component of its gaming inventory. Billed as “a new way to play table games,” the unit features immersive live table action on a fully electronic platform. Electronic table games are nothing new, but the technology has advanced in these new iterations to make it closer to a real live table game experience.
Gallery: A behind-the-scenes look at Hard Rock Live
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.