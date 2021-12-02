The new wave of creating interest in table games rages on

BLUE CHIP: Take a break from the holiday rush by visiting Rocks Lounge thisweekend. The complimentary entertainment starts on Friday (Dec. 3) with an appearance by Soda and their take on classic and current hits. On Saturday the stage will be taken over by How Rude, a '90s tribute band that performs everything from grunge to pop. Both performances start at 9 p.m. On Sunday (Dec. 4) the country group Smokin Gunz will be in the spotlight for a 3 p.m. matinee show.

FOUR WINDS: Be ready for winter with one of three Ford Broncos or $13,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play that will be given away on Saturday (Dec. 18) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. Hourly drawings will be held from noon to 10 p.m. (EST). The grand prize Ford Bronco Outer Banks winners will be selected at the 3, 6, and 9 p.m. drawings. At 10 p.m. one guest will go home with $5,000 cash. Receive one free entry daily now through the day of the promotion by swiping your W Club players club card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries paying slots, table games and live poker.