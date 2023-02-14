A Broadway in Chicago production of "The Play That Goes Wrong" just had a successful run at the Broadway Playhouse last year.

The farce opened last weekend at the Chicago Street Theatre at 154 W. Chicago Street in Valparaiso. It will run through March 5.

"This farce by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields that has taken the world by storm will be in Valparaiso under the direction of Joel and M. B. Henry,' the Chicago Street Theatre said in a press release. "From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous."

The play will be staged at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays for the next four weekends.

"This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines)," the Chicago Street Theatre said in a press release. "Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter."

Tickets are $20 to $22.

For more information or tickets, visit chicagostreet.org.