The Price is Right Live returns to the Region

"All this can be yours" when the live touring stage show version of the popular CBS game show "The Price is Right" returns to the Region in November.
The show in which contestants guess the price tags of various items after being invited to "come on down" has drawn near-capacity crowds to the Hammond Horseshoe Casino and the since-razed Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
"The Price is Right Live!" will take place at 2 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Venue at the Horseshoe Casino at 777 Casino Center Drive on Hammond's lakefront. The traveling show features a number of pricing games where contestants can "win big," including any number, cliff hangers, the clock game, it's in the bag, plinko time, spin the big wheel, the showcase, and the showcase showdown.
Dubbed by TV Guide as"the greatest television show of all time," "The Price is Right" debuted in 1972 and has since run more than 8,000 episodes with hosts like Bob Barker and Drew Carey.
Billed as "the perfect family entertainment experience," the stage show is based off the televised version and tours at casinos across North America.
Tickets range from $29.50 to $205 for platinum seats right by the stage.
Other upcoming shows at The Venue include Reba McEntire, KEM, Little Joe Y La Familia, The Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Ledisi, The O'Jays and Peabo Bryson, John Cleese and Aaron Lewis.
For more information or tickets, visit www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows or www.thepriceisrightlive.com.