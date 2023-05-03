Plan to visit Hobart, where The Prince Experience is going to go crazy.

The Prince cover band will play hits like “Little Red Corvette," “Let’s Go Crazy," “When Doves Cry" and "Purple Rain" at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main Street at 7 p.m. on May 12.

“The Prince Experience is the ultimate Prince show of the year. This is the party show of the year. We are excited to have him play in Hobart," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music.

The tribute act pays homage to Prince, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted legend who sold more than 100 million records, starred in films like "Purple Rain" and "Graffiti Bridge," was considered one of the greatest musicians of his generation and has been hailed as the greatest Super Bowl halftime show performer of all time.

Expect to hear hits like “Kiss," “1999," "Darling Nikki," "Raspberry Beret" and "Pop Life" at the Hobart Art Theater show.

"Gabriel Sanchez fronts the country's most dynamic Prince Tribute Band, The Prince Experience. Playing all of the greatest hits from the Purple One himself, The Prince Experience has been packing dance floors and setting stages on fire for over 10 years," Panicali said. "Since 2002 Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed show The Prince Experience. What started off as a small local theatre production of Purple Rain, has expanded into what has become a night of unbelievable entertainment, that keeps anyone who has seen it, talking long after the last encore is played."

Tickets start at $19.99.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/theprinceexperience or brickartlive.com.