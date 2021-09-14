The Resilient Midtown Gary Tour to showcase neighborhood

The Resilient Midtown Gary Tour will showcase a historic neighborhood in the Steel City.

Indiana University Northwest's Theatre Northwest, Calumet Artist Residency and other partners will host the tour on Saturday, Sept 25. The two-mile tour will step off at noon at Stewart House Urban Farm and Gardens at 1501 Massachusetts St.

The tour will explore the neighborhood where African Americans were forced to settle during the Jim Crow Era. It will highlight the community's resilience, creativity, self-sufficiency and initiatives like community gardens.

‘“Too often conversations about Climate Action get bogged down in details that are relatable to the general public," organizer Corey Hagelberg said. "It becomes difficult to understand what climate action could look like. Our goal is to tell stories of the Historic Midtown neighborhood and recognize the difficulty of life in segregated Midtown Gary while also spotlighting the creative actions of residents as models for climate action in response to the current global crisis we are facing."