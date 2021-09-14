The Resilient Midtown Gary Tour to showcase neighborhood

The Resilient Midtown Gary Tour will showcase a historic neighborhood in the Steel City.
Indiana University Northwest's Theatre Northwest, Calumet Artist Residency and other partners will host the tour on Saturday, Sept 25. The two-mile tour will step off at noon at Stewart House Urban Farm and Gardens at 1501 Massachusetts St.
The tour will explore the neighborhood where African Americans were forced to settle during the Jim Crow Era. It will highlight the community's resilience, creativity, self-sufficiency and initiatives like community gardens.
‘“Too often conversations about Climate Action get bogged down in details that are relatable to the general public," organizer Corey Hagelberg said. "It becomes difficult to understand what climate action could look like. Our goal is to tell stories of the Historic Midtown neighborhood and recognize the difficulty of life in segregated Midtown Gary while also spotlighting the creative actions of residents as models for climate action in response to the current global crisis we are facing."
The tour will make stops at 10 cultural, political and historical places, including the Richard Hatcher campaign headquarters, Vee-Jay Records, a cooperative grocery store and the historic newsroom of The Gary American African-American newspaper. It will start at the John Stewart Settlement House, where new African-American residents learned about services such as lodging, social clubs and classes on gardening.
People can, for instance, learn about the Consumer Cooperative Trading Company that a Roosevelt High School math teacher founded in 1932 to help people during the Great Depression. The coop at 2161 Broadway grew into the largest African-American-owned grocery in the country with more than 400 members.
"Midtown was a dense walkable neighborhood with everything you needed within a few blocks and food gardens along the Little Calumet River flood plain. Not only are these stories important to tell to keep this history alive, they are also models for us to create local resilience to climate change," Hagelberg said. "With this tour, we have to be careful not to idealize life in Historic Midtown but to humbly aim to learn from the powerful stories of residents during this difficult period.”
Attendees will get a 24-page booklet highlighting the neighborhood's history.
The tour is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and can drive between sites if necessary. Water will be provided.
Tour guides include Hagelberg, Stewart House Garden Director Tiffany Tolbert, journalist Korry Shepard, Riggs Radio CEO Dinahlynn Biggs, IUN Professor Emeritus James Lane, Israel CME church garden director Kaija Thomas and Living Green Gardens and IUN Library Dean Libré Booker.
Partners include Brown Faces Green Spaces, Living Green Gardens, Brothers Keeper Shelter, Israel CME Church, Stewart House Urban Farms and Gardens, IUN Dept. of Minority Studies and IUN Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs.