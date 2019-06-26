Hammond's Festival of the Lakes is again bringing a slate of free concerts by chart-topping musicians to The Pavilion at Wolf Lake next month.
Nelly, 3 Doors Down, Bad Company, The Roots and Los Huracanes Del Norte will headline the 16th annual Festival of the Lakes from July 17 through July 21 at the Wolf Lake Memorial Park Pavilion, 2324 S. Calumet Ave. in Hammond.
On Wednesday, July 17, rapper Charity Croff will open for multiplatinum hip hop star Nelly, known for hits like "Ride wit Me" and "Hot in Herre."
On Thursday, July 18, the Northwest Indiana-based southern/alternative rock band Brothers & Wine will take the stage before 3 Doors Down of "Kryptonite" fame.
On Friday, July 19, Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield & the Mannish Boyz and The Empty Pockets will open for the London-based hard rock supergroup Bad Company, which stormed the charts with hits like "Rock 'N' Fantasy," "Feel Like Makin' Love," and of course "Bad Company," which is well-known to listeners of the "Best Show."
On Saturday, July 20, Southeast Side rapper CoJack will serve as the opening act for The Grammy Award-winning The Roots, who have served as the house band on "The Tonight Show" after an acclaimed career in jazzy, instrument-based alternative hip hop.
Finally, on Sunday, July 21, Sabor Latino and El Nuevo Ejemplo will perform before headliner Los Huracanes Del Norte, one of the popular Norteño bands to tour the United States.
All of the shows begin at 7 p.m. Though admission is free, it costs $25 to park at Wolf Lake.
For more information, call 219.853.6378 or visit festivalofthelakes.com.