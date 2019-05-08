The Roots, the critically acclaimed hip hop group that plays as the house band on NBC's "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, will perform a free show at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this summer.
The jazzy group led by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, known for rapping over live instrumentation, will headline the festival on Saturday, July 20. They are expected to take the stage at about 9 p.m. at the Wolf Lake Pavilion at 2324 Calumet Ave.
"I think this will be one of the best artistic live concerts at Festival of the Lakes," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "They're great musicians and entertainers who are known for their live performances. I've been a fan of The Roots for a long time and am excited about this show. This band is very cool with good vibes and very good music. A lot of people know them from the Jimmy Fallon show. They're rap artists, and they're true artists."
The Roots' lengthy resume includes 12 Grammy nominations and four Grammy Awards, including for Best R&B Album for "Wake Up!," Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for “Hang in There” with John Legend and Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance for “Shine.” Rolling Stone Magazine named them one of the greatest live bands, and ThoughtCo named them one of the best hip hop bands of all time. They've played on many big stages, including at Lollapalooza and at Woodstock '99.
They host the annual The Roots Picnic music festival in their hometown of Philadelphia and are developing animated and live-action children's series for Amazon Prime.
The Roots will join Nelly, 3 Doors Down and Bad Company as headliners of the annual summer festival celebrating Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and Lake George at the Wolf Lake Pavilion, where there's also a carnival, beer tent and food vendors.
The concert will be free to the public, but parking on-site costs $25 per car and $60 VIP passes are also available for anyone who wants to be close to the stage for any of the concerts.
For more information or tickets, visit festivalofthelakes.com.