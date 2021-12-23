The science of gambling can give way to an art form

FOUR WINDS: Hats off to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos for a donation of 1,000 food boxes to those in need during Christmas week. Distribution was completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana. “We are very proud of the generosity of the Pokagon Band and our Four Winds team members that volunteer to be part of this very special annual program,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “We hope this donation can be a source of comfort and holiday cheer for all the recipients.”

HARD ROCK: The Council Oak Bar Stage will feature the vocalist talents of Gabe Schonman on Friday (Dec. 24) and the musical selections of DJ Maurice Joshua on Saturday (Dec. 25). The curtain goes up on each show at 8 p.m. Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage it’ll be the Mike Wheeler Band on Friday and Sweet Diezel Jenkins on Saturday. Each performance starts at 9 p.m.

Papa Roach “Kill the Noise” Tour with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves is coming to Hard Rock live on Saturday, March 12, 2022, for a 5:30 p.m. performance. Tickets for the show are now on sale through Ticketmaster.com.