The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver will headline this year's Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

One of the biggest festivals in Chicago's crowded summer music festival scene, Pitchfork will take place from July 21 to 23 in Union Park at 1501 W. Randolph St. on Chicago's West Side. Jlin, an electronic musician from Gary, will play on the opening day, Friday.

The festival was founded in 2011 by then-Chicago-based indie rock publication Pitchfork, which has since been bought out by Conde Nast and now focuses more on covering mainstream pop music. The festival features an array of indie, alternative, hip hop and electronic bands, frequently hosting acts like Belle and Sebastian, St. Vincent, Neutral Milk Hotel, Phoebe Bridgers, The National, Cat Power, Tame Impala, Angel Olsen, Alex G. and Japanese Breakfast.

Friday's headliner is The Smile, an art rock alternative rock act spun off from Radiohead that features Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood with drummer Tom Skinner, who worked with Greenwood on movie scores like for the Paul Thomas Anderson film "The Master" about a thinly veiled L. Ron Hubbard.

Friday's acts also include Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grave Ives, Jlin, Alex Boman, Mavi, Sen Morimoto and Contour.

Saturday's headliner is Big Thief, a Brooklyn-based indie rock band that was supposed to headline the 2020 festival that was ultimately canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Signed to Saddle Creek Records, Big Thief has been nominated for a few Grammy Awards.

Other Saturday acts includes Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm and Deeper.

Sunday will be headlined by Bon Iver, the enigmatic Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based indie folk band that's won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Rock Band among many other honors. The band's debut album "For Emma, Forever Ago" won widespread critical acclaim, including being named by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Other Sunday acts include Killer Mike from Run the Jewels, Kelela, Koffee, Jpegmafia, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, Illuminati Hotties, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayarr and Ariel Zetina.

Tickets are $109 for one day and $219 for all three days.

For more information or tickets, visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com.