The Smithereens to perform at Hobart Art Theater

HOBART — The alternative rock band The Smithereens is going to perform at the Hobart Art Theater.

The New Jersey-based band will play a concert at 6:30 p.m. on March 5 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main Street in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw will helm the band since founding singer Pat DiNizio died in 2017.

Named after Yosemite Sam's catchphrase, The Smithereens has been playing for more than 40 years. The college rock act is known for hits like "A Girl Like You," "Only a Memory," "In a Lonely Place" and "Too Much Passion."

The Smithereens have released 17 albums, including two that charted in the top 60 in the United States in the 1980s. The long-running rock band has been cited as an influence by many musicians, including Nirvana. Their work has appeared on many movie soundtracks such as "Boys Don't Cry," "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle," "Timecop," "Encino Man," "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" and Troma's "Class of Nuke 'Em High."

They've appeared on MTV, Saturday Night Live, Conan O'Brien and the Tonight Show. They've toured around the world, along with bands like Lou Reed, the Ramones, The Pretenders and Tom Petty.