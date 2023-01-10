The Spazmatics, Vino Louden and other acts to play Hard Rock Casino

The Spazmatics, Vino Louden and other acts will play the Hard Rock Casino this week.

Several bands will perform 21+ shows at the casino in Gary.

The Smiley Tillmon Band Featuring Kate Moss will play at 8 p.m. Friday at the Council Oak Bar Stage.

"One of the busiest blues outfits in Chicagoland, the Smiley Tillmon Band is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "There’s an obvious reason why the veteran guitarist’s booking schedule is so jam-packed: Smiley knows how to have a good time and makes sure his audience does too. After 55 years on the local blues scene, Tillmon serves up the blues and soul standards that people never seem to stop craving, his rich vocals and fluid guitar backed by a band that keeps his grooves tight and right. He joined forces with bassist Tom Rezetko, and they’ve been inseparable onstage ever since. Kate Moss shares guitar duties with Tillmon. Drummer George Baumann completes one of the Windy City’s toughest blues combos, one that’ll keep you smiling from ear to ear."

Erin Coburn will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Café Stage. The Ohio native is known for prolific songwriting, relatable lyrics and scorching guitar solos. The rock musician has released albums like "Chaos Before Conformity," "Queen of Nothing" and "Out from Under." Her latest singles are "Flip and "The MiSFIT," which feature edgier and more humorous lyrics.

Singer-songwriter Ally Venable will play the Hard Rock Café Stage at 10 p.m. Friday.

Vino Louden will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Sunday. He's a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Inductee who's played venues like Buddy Guy's Legends, Hollywood Bowl, Windy City Live, House of Blues and the Chicago Theater.

Finally, The Spazmatics will take the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

"Internationally renowned as 'The Ultimate 80s New Wave Tribute,' the Spazmatics come with all the awesome sounds, styles, and way cool dance steps from the decade we'd love to forget," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or call 219-228-2383.