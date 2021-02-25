The Steel Woods to play southern rock in Hobart

The Steel Woods will bring their unique style of southern rock to Hobart this spring.

The Nashville-based band will perform at 8 p.m. April 8 at the historic Art Deco movie theater-turned-music venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.

Flight Levelz Entertainment booked the show as a pre-concert for the Hometown Country Jam music festival that will take place in the Brickie Bowl this summer.

"The Steel Woods will be bringing a little bit of country, blues, and a whole lot of southern rock to the Hobart Art Theater on April 8, 2021," promoter Tyrus Joseforsky said. "This will be an exclusive show at limited capacity with all COVID safety protocols in place."

The Steel Woods, who just lost co-founder Jason “Rowdy” Cope, play what has been described as "smart southern rock" and "music that fills the void between country and southern rock." Rolling Stone Magazine named them one of 10 country acts to know, describing their sound as like "drinking a bottle of bourbon and having inebriated hallucinations of Gregg Allman and Lucinda Williams standing hand in hand in powder-blue choir robes, as ‘Melissa’ plays in the background."

The band is visiting Hobart as part of a national tour.