The Steel Woods to play southern rock in Hobart

The Steel Woods will bring their unique style of southern rock to Hobart this spring.
The Nashville-based band will perform at 8 p.m. April 8 at the historic Art Deco movie theater-turned-music venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
Flight Levelz Entertainment booked the show as a pre-concert for the Hometown Country Jam music festival that will take place in the Brickie Bowl this summer.
"The Steel Woods will be bringing a little bit of country, blues, and a whole lot of southern rock to the Hobart Art Theater on April 8, 2021," promoter Tyrus Joseforsky said. "This will be an exclusive show at limited capacity with all COVID safety protocols in place."
The Steel Woods, who just lost co-founder Jason “Rowdy” Cope, play what has been described as "smart southern rock" and "music that fills the void between country and southern rock." Rolling Stone Magazine named them one of 10 country acts to know, describing their sound as like "drinking a bottle of bourbon and having inebriated hallucinations of Gregg Allman and Lucinda Williams standing hand in hand in powder-blue choir robes, as ‘Melissa’ plays in the background."
The band is visiting Hobart as part of a national tour.
"With a pair of critically acclaimed Woods Music/Thirty Tigers releases under their belts in 'Straw in the Wind' and 'Old News,' Nashville-based The Steel Woods have lived up to their name as a hybrid musical force both in the studio, but especially live," Joseforsky said. "Over the course of just over three years as a band, The Steel Woods have toured with fellow Southern rockers like Cody Johnson, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers and Blackberry Smoke as well as inspirations such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Miranda Lambert, performing in Europe the first time last year. In between another hectic year of concert dates, The Steel Woods are also preparing to release their third studio album for Woods Music/Thirty Tigers."
Tickets are $20. They go on sale at 10 a.m. today at HometownJams.com.
For more information, visit brickartlive.com, call 219-942-1670 or find the Art Deco Theatre on Facebook.
NWI Business Ins and Outs