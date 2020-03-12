The sun comes out with ‘Annie’ in Hammond

To Alyssa Fernandez, director of Hammond’s Genesius Guild’s production of “Annie,” the show is more than the staging of a long beloved musical.

It's become a family tradition.

“I was really young when the stage production and the movie came out, and it was a multi-generational thing that I got to share with my grandmother and my mom,” she said. “And I’ve shared it with my daughter since she was little.”

Opening March 13 and running through March 22 at Hammond’s First United Methodist Church, “Annie” is the tale of the title character, an 11-year-old girl living in an orphanage and in search of her parents. She comes to win the heart of the wealthy Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, but must contend with the orphanage master, Miss Hannigan.

Taking its cue from the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which ran in newspapers throughout the globe for nearly nine decades, “Annie” was a Broadway smash when it made its debut in 1977. Songs such as “It’s The Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow” have found fans outside of the musical strata over the decades, and its initial Broadway run won received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.