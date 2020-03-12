The sun comes out with ‘Annie’ in Hammond
urgent

The sun comes out with ‘Annie’ in Hammond

{{featured_button_text}}
Annie

Hammond's Genesius Guild presents "Annie" from March 13 to 22.

 Provided

To Alyssa Fernandez, director of Hammond’s Genesius Guild’s production of “Annie,” the show is more than the staging of a long beloved musical.

It's become a family tradition.

“I was really young when the stage production and the movie came out, and it was a multi-generational thing that I got to share with my grandmother and my mom,” she said. “And I’ve shared it with my daughter since she was little.”

Opening March 13 and running through March 22 at Hammond’s First United Methodist Church, “Annie” is the tale of the title character, an 11-year-old girl living in an orphanage and in search of her parents. She comes to win the heart of the wealthy Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, but must contend with the orphanage master, Miss Hannigan.

Taking its cue from the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which ran in newspapers throughout the globe for nearly nine decades, “Annie” was a Broadway smash when it made its debut in 1977. Songs such as “It’s The Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow” have found fans outside of the musical strata over the decades, and its initial Broadway run won received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Annie” made its debut at cineplexes in 1982, with Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, and was most recently adapted for the big screen in 2014, starring Jamie Foxx in the Warbucks role and Cameron Diaz as Hannigan.

“At the end of the day, it’s a story about optimism,” Fernandez said. “It’s about how things may be bad, but they can get better. There’s always hope.”

Alli Fernandez is Annie, Chong Choe is Warbucks and Emily Gulberandsen is Genesius Guild’s Annie. They lead a cast of more than two dozen area actors and singers. Included in the cast is Nora Wragg as Warbucks’ secretary, Grace Farrell and Pat Pohrte as Hannigan’s diabolical younger brother, Rooster.

“The cast is amazing,” Fernandez said. “I was kind of skeptical going into it because this is a show that’s dear to me. But they are doing amazingly well and have exceeded my extremely picky expectations about this show. Even the dog is great.”

A “Breakfast with the Orphans” is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 21.

Next up for Genesius Guild is a production of “Into the Woods,” which is scheduled to open July 17.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

FYI

“Annie” runs at 8 p.m. March 13-14 and 20-21 and 3 p.m. March 15 and 22 at First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for students high school age and younger and for seniors 55 and older. Call 219-501-8228 or visit genesiusguild.net

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Footlight kicks off 2020 with ‘Gypsy’
Theatre

Footlight kicks off 2020 with ‘Gypsy’

  • Updated

Opening March 6 and running through March 22, “Gypsy” is the tale of Mama Rose and her daughters, older introvert Baby Louise and the younger, outgoing Baby June. In the early 20th Century, Rose, who longed for a life of stardom onstage, guides her daughters to achieve the success that eluded her when she was younger.

Chicago Street goes ‘Black’ for March comedy
Theatre

Chicago Street goes ‘Black’ for March comedy

  • Updated

Opening March 6 and running through March 21, “Black Comedy” is the tale of rising sculptor Brindsley Miller and his fiancée, Carol Melkett who, in an attempt to impress a wealthy potential client, throw a party in their apartment and borrow a neighbor’s pricey furniture without permission. Chaos and hilarity ensue when the power goes out during the party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts