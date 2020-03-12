The sun comes out with ‘Annie’ in Hammond

To Alyssa Fernandez, director of Hammond’s Genesius Guild’s production of “Annie,” the show is more than the staging of a long beloved musical.
It's become a family tradition.
“I was really young when the stage production and the movie came out, and it was a multi-generational thing that I got to share with my grandmother and my mom,” she said. “And I’ve shared it with my daughter since she was little.”
Opening March 13 and running through March 22 at Hammond’s First United Methodist Church, “Annie” is the tale of the title character, an 11-year-old girl living in an orphanage and in search of her parents. She comes to win the heart of the wealthy Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, but must contend with the orphanage master, Miss Hannigan.
Taking its cue from the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which ran in newspapers throughout the globe for nearly nine decades, “Annie” was a Broadway smash when it made its debut in 1977. Songs such as “It’s The Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow” have found fans outside of the musical strata over the decades, and its initial Broadway run won received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
“Annie” made its debut at cineplexes in 1982, with Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, and was most recently adapted for the big screen in 2014, starring Jamie Foxx in the Warbucks role and Cameron Diaz as Hannigan.
“At the end of the day, it’s a story about optimism,” Fernandez said. “It’s about how things may be bad, but they can get better. There’s always hope.”
Alli Fernandez is Annie, Chong Choe is Warbucks and Emily Gulberandsen is Genesius Guild’s Annie. They lead a cast of more than two dozen area actors and singers. Included in the cast is Nora Wragg as Warbucks’ secretary, Grace Farrell and Pat Pohrte as Hannigan’s diabolical younger brother, Rooster.
“The cast is amazing,” Fernandez said. “I was kind of skeptical going into it because this is a show that’s dear to me. But they are doing amazingly well and have exceeded my extremely picky expectations about this show. Even the dog is great.”
A “Breakfast with the Orphans” is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 21.
Next up for Genesius Guild is a production of “Into the Woods,” which is scheduled to open July 17.
